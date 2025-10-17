3 Kenny Chesney Songs That Prove He Is Worthy of His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction

Kenny Chesney will soon become part of a very elite club in country music. On October 19, Chesney will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, alongside producer Tony Brown and the late June Carter Cash.

Videos by American Songwriter

Very few artists get to be part of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Fewer still become members while they are still having hits at radio, and in the prime of their career. But just because it is happening earlier for Chesney than some artists doesn’t mean he isn’t deserving.

We found three Kenny Chesney songs that prove he is worthy of his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“The Good Stuff”

Kenny Chesney released “The Good Stuff” in 2002, on his No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem record. Written by Jim Collins and Craig Wiseman, the song spent several weeks at the top of the charts.

“The Good Stuff” says in part, “‘Cause it’s the first long kiss on a second date / Momma’s all worried when you get home late / And dropping the ring in the spaghetti plate / ‘Cause your hands are shaking so much / And it’s the way that she looks with the rice in her hair / Eating burnt suppers the whole first year / And asking for seconds to keep her from tearing up / Yeah, man, that’s the good stuff.”

According to The Boot, the song is partially inspired by a true story. Collins and Wiseman spoke to the security guard where they were writing, who had tragically just lost his wife to cancer.

“The Boys Of Fall”

Kenny Chesney played football in high school and at one time dreamed of being a professional football player. So it makes sense that he would release a song that celebrates his favorite sport.

“The Boys Of Fall” is written by Casey Beathard and Dave Turnbull. The song, out in 2010 on Chesney’s Hemingway’s Whiskey album, features several prominent football players over the years.

“I knew Kenny had the same passion for football as I did,” Beathard tells The Boot. “I remember him being on ESPN doing all the college game-day interviews. And, I’ve seen him on TV with Sean Payton, the coach of the New Orleans Saints. I sent the song to him the first chance I had. He immediately got back to me and said he was going to put it on his album.”

“Just To Say We Did”

“Just To Say We Did” is Chesney’s latest hit single and proof that he isn’t slowing down. It is also notable because Chesney, who doesn’t write many of his songs, penned it with Brett James, David Lee Murphy, and Matt Dragstrem. KennyChesney wrote it as a tribute to his loyal fan club.

“I wanted a song that really lifted up the heart of No Shoes Nation, these super-passionate people who just live wide open right where they are and create fun when they’re not working harder than anyone,” Kenny Chesney says. “And when it came time to do a video, how do you capture that? Where do you go or how do you show it? But really, No Shoes Nation is all of it.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images