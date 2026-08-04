4 Songs From 1972 Every 70s Kid Heard While Riding in the Family Car to School Each Morning

Many 70s kids have pretty clear memories of jumping into the family car early in the morning to head to school. Considering sound is so closely tied to memory, I bet listening to at least one of the following hit radio songs from 1972 will instantly transport you back to your school days. Or, specifically, that little period of time between home and school when you got to jam out in the car. Let’s take a look!

“The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” by Roberta Flack from ‘First Take’

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Roberta Flack turned this song into a hit in 1972, though it was originally written by Ewan MacColl for Peggy Seeger to sing. Flack’s version was a serious international hit with a touch of soulful jazz that had everybody paying attention. Her rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the Canadian and Australian charts.

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“Lean On Me” by Bill Withers from ‘Still Bill’

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This one is a soul classic, one that even non-70s kids know and love. Bill Withers’ gospel-leaning pop hit has been recorded countless times by other artists. You might remember Club Nouveau’s version from 1987. Or, you remember this 1972 version like it just came out yesterday. Withers’ “Lean On Me” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and did well in the UK as well.

“Nice To Be With You” by Gallery from ‘Nice To Be With You’

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Gallery’s soft rock hit “Nice To Be With You” was all over the radio back in 1972. That’s partly thanks to Dick Clark’s American Bandstand, which gave the song a “lousy” rating shortly after it debuted. The band would later perform on that very show just a few months later, and the rest is history. Sometimes, negative exposure can lead to good things. “Nice To Be With You” by Gallery peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100.

“A Horse With No Name” by America from ‘America’

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I know you sang along to the chorus of this folk rock song at least once (or twice… or thrice) while your parents drove you to school in 1972. Heck, they were probably singing along, too. “A Horse With No Name” by America was all over the radio in the US that year and peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

(Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns)