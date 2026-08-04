Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Pop Jams From 1966

There isn’t a baby boomer out there who doesn’t remember at least a little bit about what pop music sounded like in the year 1966. The year 1967 is the one most people talk about, considering it was the Summer of Love. But the year prior, a ton of excellent pop jams were already on the radio, many with a touch of psychedelia. Let’s look at just a few examples, shall we?

“Red Rubber Ball” by The Cyrkle from ‘Red Rubber Ball’

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This jam by the rock band The Cyrkle was a bubblegum pop hit on the charts in 1966. “Red Rubber Ball” was actually written by two big names outside of The Cyrkle: Paul Simon of Simon & Garfunkel fame, and Bruce Woodley of The Seekers fame. The Cyrkle turned the song into a hit, and it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“96 Tears” by ? And The Mysterians from ‘96 Tears’

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This pioneering and legendary garage rock tune made it to the pop charts in a big way back in 1966. “96 Tears” by ? And The Mysterians is an oddball, addicting track that topped the Hot 100, Cash Box Top 100, and Record World 100 Top Pops charts that year. The song would be ? And The Mysterians’ only major hit, but it’s one heck of a hit to be known for.

“Cherish” by The Association from ‘And Then… Along Comes The Association’

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Remember this soft rock pop-leaning tune from The Association? “Cherish” was written by Terry Kirkman and turned into a smash hit by the sunshine pop band. In fact, it topped the Hot 100 and remained in that position for three whole weeks. I doubt anyone who was alive in 1966 managed to avoid it; “Cherish” was absolutely everywhere.

“See You In September” by The Happenings from ‘The Happenings’

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You might not remember The Happenings’ name, unless you’re a diehard fan. But if you’re a baby boomer whose thumb was on the pulse of pop in 1966, you’ve definitely heard “See You In September”. This song made it to No. 3 on the Hot 100 and was a pop radio favorite for months after it dropped. Its origins can be traced back to 1958, when it was recorded by the pop group The Tempos.

(Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)