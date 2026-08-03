3 Artists You’ve Heard Hundreds of Times—but Probably Couldn’t Pick Out of a Lineup

Sometimes, the most talented and powerful musicians are invisible. Often, the most skillful artists opt to work in the background. Others gain notoriety on the radio, but their songs never quite become associated with their faces. That’s the case for the following artists, each of whom had tons of hits on the radio, but I doubt even diehard fans of their era could pick them out of a lineup. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Del Shannon

Play video

I don’t think there’s a Gen Xer or baby boomer alive who hasn’t heard “Runaway”. That rock and roll tune was a No. 1 smash in the US, UK, Canada, and several other countries. It wasn’t Shannon’s only rockin’ hit, either. He enjoyed quite a few Top 40 hits throughout the 1960s and remains a rock and roll icon to this day.

Videos by American Songwriter

And yet, few can envision what Del Shannon looks like in their head. Check out the above live performance to see the man himself in action.

Bobby Goldsboro

Play video

Does Bobby Goldsboro ring a bell? His name should, considering this country and adult contemporary musician had quite a few Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. He even had his own television show in the mid-1970s. And yet, personally, even though I’ve heard songs like “Honey” and “Watching Scotty Grow” countless times in my childhood, I had no idea what the man looked like until I wrote this list. Check the above video for a peek.

Johnny Rivers

Play video

Johnny Rivers, at least to me, is a pretty good example of an extremely talented and successful musician who cultivated a musical following but didn’t quite craft an instantly recognizable image. Just because he’s on our list of artists most can’t pick out of a lineup doesn’t take away from his music, though. Rivers had a ton of hits in the 1960s and 1970s. “Poor Side Of Town”, a baroque pop classic, topped the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1966. Rivers also dished out quite a few Top 40 hits that spanned rock and roll, blues rock, and even country rock. The above performance features Rivers in the flesh.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)