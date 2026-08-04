3 Party Rock Tracks From the 1980s We Can’t Live Without

If the 1980s gave humanity one thing, it was a good party. While many during the luxurious decade worked very hard, they also made sure to cut loose and have a good time when the day was done.

And when they did, music was always around. Here below, we wanted to highlight three tracks from back in the day that helped to start the festivities. Indeed, these are three party rock tracks from the 1980s we can’t live without.

Videos by American Songwriter

“(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)” by Beastie Boys from ‘Licensed To Ill’ (1986)

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Some might call this a rap song. Some might call this a rock song. Of course, as William Shakespeare told us, what’s really in a name? By any other name, this song would sound as festive. Indeed, whether you and your friends are rap fans or rock fans, this track from the Beastie Boys with its buzzing electric guitars and barre chords satisfies all listeners. One of the main reasons why is because of its subject matter. Just read the song title, and you’ll know what you’re in store for. Yes, if you want to shed the heft of the workday and start the party, put this song on and watch the weight of the week wash off.

“Cum On Feel The Noize” by Quiet Riot from ‘Metal Health’ (1983)

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This 1983 cover by Quiet Riot of the 1973 Slade song brings the energy. When it comes to parties, that’s what you need. You need lively energy and a sense that the roof might really come off the building by the end of the night. And when you want those things, you want Quiet Riot. Just by reading the song title, you know what Quiet Riot is all about. They aren’t about rules and regulations. They are about fun and games.

“Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top from ‘Eliminator’ (1983)

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You know what is great at a party? Good-looking people. And you know what makes people so good-looking? The right clothes. It’s true—the Texas-born rock trio ZZ Top nailed it with this tune. They’re quite right. Everybody really does like when people look good. So, next time you’re headed out to a party, remember what the guys with the long beards said. Dress to impress and have a good time!

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