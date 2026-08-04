3 Folk Songs From the 1990s That Turn One Simple Phrase Into Pure Poetry

These folk songs from the 1990s turn simple phrases into visceral, powerful poetic lines. These songwriters proved they had tapped into something singular with these lyrics, pushing past convention and working towards bold, revolutionary writing. Despite how simple these lines seem on paper, they are deeply profound and transformative.

[RELATED: 3 Folk Lyrics From the 1960s That Hit Harder Now That Their Artists Have Aged]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Harvest Moon” – Neil Young

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There is something about the work that 1970s artists did in the 1990s. It’s like that decade brought them back to their heyday, helping them to produce some of their best work. Take Neil Young‘s 1990s staple, “Harvest Moon”, for example. This simple, lulling track is one of Young’s most poetic offerings. It perfectly encapsulates the lush, transportive feeling of love.

“Because I’m still in love with you / I want to see you dance again / Because I’m still in love with you / On this harvest moon,” he sings in the chorus. These lines aren’t overly complicated, but they speak a thousand words. It’s impossible not to swell with the hope of enduring love when this song comes on.

“Car Wheels On A Gravel Road” — Lucinda Williams

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“Pull the curtains back and look outside / Somebody, somewhere I don’t know / Come on now child, we’re gonna go for a ride / Car wheels on a gravel road,” Lucinda Williams sings in this 1990s alt-folk song. The singer-songwriter details her rootless childhood in this track, using simple lines to paint vivid pictures.

“Nothing’s where I left it before / Set of keys and a dusty suitcase / Car wheels on a gravel road,” she sings, pulling together little vignettes that perfectly elucidate the feeling of constantly moving around. There are many ways she could’ve told this song, but this hazy, mysterious style was the apt choice.

“Between The Bars” — Elliott Smith

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“The promises you’ll only make / Drink up with me now / And forget all about the pressure of days / Do what I say and I’ll make you okay,” the lyrics to this Elliott Smith song read. He takes on the perspective of addiction, playing devil’s advocate. Smith knew this experience firsthand, making him the perfect courier for this message.

Plenty of songwriters have written about addiction in the past, but few have done it as poetically as Smith did here. He managed to turn the conventions of songs like these on their head, delivering something more profound and hypnotizing.

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