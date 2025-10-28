Born on This Day in 1936, the Country Legend Who Wrote Songs for Elvis Presley and Played With Bob Dylan, Flatt & Scruggs, and Ringo Starr

On this day (October 28) in 1936, Charlie Daniels was born in Wilmington, North Carolina. Best known for his 1979 No. 1 single, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” Daniels was a pioneer, blending country and bluegrass with southern rock. Before he rose to prominence as a bandleader, he was a session musician who played on recordings from some of the biggest names in music, including Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, and Flatt & Scruggs.

Today, Daniels is remembered as a country music legend. However, he was skilled in multiple genres. In the 1950s, he was a member of a local bluegrass group. Then, in the 1960s, he formed a rock and roll band that later began playing jazz. By the middle of the decade, the band honed in on a combination of rock and country songs.

At the same time, Daniels was writing songs that major artists picked up. For instance, he co-wrote “It Hurts Me” with Bob Johnston. Elvis Presley recorded a rendition of the song in 1964. According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Johnston convinced Daniels to move to Nashville and take a job as a session musician.

The move allowed Daniels to record with some of the biggest names in music. He can be heard on recordings from Claude King, Flatt & Scruggs, Leonard Cohen, Pete Seeger, and Ringo Starr, among others. Most notably, Daniels played on three of Bob Dylan’s albums–Nashville Skyline, Self Portrait, and New Morning.

The Charlie Daniels Band

Charlie Daniels released his self-titled debut album in 1970. The LP is credited as one of the earliest examples of Southern rock. Two years later, he formed the Charlie Daniels Band and kicked off the most successful era of his career.

In 1973, Daniels saw chart success for the first time with “Uneasy Rider,” which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. Two years later, he scored his first country hit with “Texas,” which peaked at No. 36 on the country chart. In 1979, the Charlie Daniels Band landed its first and only No. 1 hit. “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” topped the Hot Country Songs chart in August 1979. It also reached No. 3 on the Hot 100, giving them their most successful crossover hit.

Daniels remained active until his death in 2020.

