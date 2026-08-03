4 Songs From 1976 Every Kid Heard While Riding in the Family Car to School Each Morning

Back in 1976, if you were a kid, you likely listened to a ton of great songs on the radio while your parents drove you to school. The following four songs were all over the radio that year, and I bet at least a few of them bring back a few disco-flavored memories. Let’s take a look!

“(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty” by KC And The Sunshine Band from ‘Part 3’

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KC And The Sunshine Band weren’t messing around in the 1970s. And this iconic disco jam is one of their most memorable singles from the middle of that decade. “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty” has a touch of disco and soul. Plenty of listeners resonated with this very danceable track. The song peaked at No. 1 in the US and Canada and reached No. 22 in the UK.

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“Silly Love Songs” by Wings from ‘Wings At The Speed Of Sound’

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“Silly Love Songs” by Wings is one of those disco-funk songs from a very particular era that you just can’t forget once you’ve heard it. Paul McCartney proved yet again that he knew how to keep his thumb on the pulse of what was popular in then-modern music and pen a hit accordingly. Interestingly enough, this song was a bit of a rebuttal against critics who said that McCartney was only good at writing sappy love songs.

“Disco Lady” by Johnnie Taylor from ‘Eargasm’

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Remember this classic disco-funk tune from Johnnie Taylor? “Disco Lady” was very indicative of its time, considering how much of a disco anthem it remains today. Listeners at the time were obsessed with it. The song made it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it stayed for four entire weeks.

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry from ‘Wild Cherry’

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Even if you’re not a 70s kid, this song is just way too catchy to forget. Hear it once, and it’s lodged in your brain forevermore. I’m not complaining, though. “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry is a fun, funky delight. It still gets people moving after all these years. And back in 1976, if you heard this entry on our list of songs on the radio on the way to school, you (and your parents) likely sang along the whole way there.

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