4 Songs From 1977 That Forever Changed Rock History

The world was in upheaval in 1977, and the economic despair, political instability, and social changes were often reflected in the defining rock songs of the year. Punk rock emerged from this chaotic period. But it wasn’t the only genre shaped by world events.

Videos by American Songwriter

Many songs stay relevant because each generation feels uncertainty, and music can offer comfort, perspective, and escape in troubled times. It can also be transformative, like these four songs from 1977 that forever changed rock history.

“Heroes” by David Bowie

Two albums into David Bowie’s Berlin Trilogy, he and Brian Eno co-wrote a Cold War anthem. The song describes two lovers from both sides of the Berlin Wall finding connection in defiance of a country split. This is joy in the face of despair. And it wouldn’t be the last time Eno guided a legend through a masterpiece. Everyone from John Lennon to U2 has looked to this period of Bowie’s career for inspiration. And many others have traveled to Hansa Studios in Berlin, hoping to recapture Bowie and Eno’s magic.

“Marquee Moon” by Television

Some bands change rock history despite being relatively obscure. Television is one of those bands. In a nearly 11-minute epic, “Marquee Moon” already sounded like punk’s future even as the new movement was just beginning. It inspired the post-punk of Joy Division, The Edge’s guitar style in U2, R.E.M., Sonic Youth, and Wilco. Tom Verlaine also helped popularize the Fender Jazzmaster, which at the time was extremely out of fashion, making the guitar affordable to punk musicians.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

The personal lives of each member of Fleetwood Mac were falling apart during the recording of Rumours. And you might not realize it, listening to the meticulous recording. Think of this album as The Dark Side Of The Moon of soft rock. Christine McVie’s electric piano and Mick Fleetwood’s pillowy drums give this busted romance a soft landing while Stevie Nicks assures her partner (Lindsey Buckingham) that they’ll survive, and countless artists have borrowed from Fleetwood Mac’s hopeful breakup song.

“Pretty Vacant” by Sex Pistols

In rock and roll terms, everything seemed to change when Sex Pistols released Never Mind The Bollocks. “Holidays In The Sun”, “God Save The Queen”, and “Anarchy In The U.K.” each fit this list. But “Pretty Vacant” is the North Star for young guitarists who don’t care about classic rock. The first wave of punk may have faded quickly. But its influence lasted generations, and you don’t get to Nirvana, Oasis, or Green Day without Never Mind The Bollocks.

Photo by Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images