3 Bygone 2000s Rock Songs That Deserve a Revival

These rock songs might have fallen by the wayside over the last several years, but that doesn’t mean their greatness has faded. These 2000s rock songs desperately need a revival. Revisit these masterpieces that you might not have listened to in a while, below.

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[RELATED: 3 Classic Rock Songs That Sound More Relevant Now Than When They Were Released]

“Save Me” — Shinedown

If it’s been a while since you’ve heard Shinedown’s “Save Me,” it’s overdue for a listen. This melancholy, dark track helped earn Shinedown fame, but it’s not on many people’s everyday playlists today. If you reexperience this track, you’ll find it is still hit-worthy in today’s rock context.

“Someone save me if you will / And take away all these pills / And please just save me if you can / From my blasphemy in my wasteland,” the lyrics to this alt-rock track read. This song has always drawn in listeners who prefer a darker edge. Now, with nostalgia on its side, this song can be taken more lightheartedly; a welcome reminder of a bygone era.

“Jerk It Out” — Caesars Palace

The opening riff of this song will instantly jog most people’s memories. Even if you have never consciously listened to this track, you’ve likely heard it at one time or another. Whether it’s an old favorite or just something that found its way into your subconscious, “Jerk It Out” deserves a revival.

This song is stuck in a certain time and place. It instantly transports the listener back to 2002. We all like to be reminded of old times, and this song makes quick work of that. If you’re looking for a throwback that hasn’t been run into the ground, revisit “Jerk It Out”.

“Hands Down” — Dashboard Confessional

This acoustic “emo” rock song is likely still a mainstay for the subgenre’s staunchest fans, but it will be a throwback for many casual rock listeners. This tender track about admitting one’s feelings was an instant hit for Dashboard Confessional, and it endures as their biggest track today. To be instantly transported back to the 2000s “emo” scene, revisit “Hands Down”.

“Breathe in for luck, breathe in so deep / This air is blessed, you share with me,” the lyrics read, setting the romantic scene for the listener. This love song will be a comfortable fit in any throwback playlist that’s in need of a revamp.

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