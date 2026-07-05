4 Songs From 1986 That Every Gen Xer Knows by Heart

Gen Xers got to enjoy a ton of fantastic music in the 1980s, especially in 1986, with hit songs that touched on rock, new wave, and everything in between. Let’s take a look at just a few hit songs from that year that every Gen X music enjoyer around today definitely knows by heart.

“Greatest Love Of All” by Whitney Houston from ‘Whitney Houston’

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This gorgeous hit from Whitney Houston was actually originally a George Benson tune penned by Linda Creed and Michael Masser. Their smooth jazz version was well-known when it dropped in 1977. However, Whitney Houston took it to new heights in 1986. Her crooning, electrifying R&B version of “Greatest Love At All” was a smash hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Top 40 almost globally.

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“Glory Of Love” by Peter Cetera from ‘Solitude/Solitaire’

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Peter Cetera was having a good time in the 1980s. And one of his biggest hits from that decade is the soft rock classic “Glory Of Love”. This lovely arrangement was Cetera’s first hit after leaving the band Chicago, and he really kicked off his solo career with a bang. “Glory Of Love” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 3 on the UK Singles chart.

“Kiss” by Prince and The Revolution from ‘Parade’

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Well, I simply couldn’t leave this smash hit and Prince classic off our list of Gen Xer songs from 1986. “Kiss” is one of Prince’s most memorable songs. It’s also one that proves a touch of minimalism can still make for an insanely catchy and long-enduring pop song. This funky delight peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and reached the Top 20 around the world.

“Take My Breath Away” by Berlin from ‘Top Gun’

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Whether you were a fan of Top Gun or not, chances are you heard this soulful ballad on the radio about a million times in 1986 and liked it as much as anyone else. Berlin’s biggest claim to fame, “Take My Breath Away” became a smash synth-pop hit after being featured in the film Top Gun. The song was a No. 1 smash across the board in the US, UK, Canada, and elsewhere. “Take My Breath Away” took home Academy Awards and Grammy Awards in 1986 as well.

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