4 Songs That Turned the Theremin Into a Hard Rock Weapon in the 1960s

Ever heard of the theremin? This unique little instrument is an electronic device that honestly makes it look like its player is making sound out of air. The actual process is much more complicated (and cooler) than that, but the sound the theremin produces is where things get really interesting. It’s definitely not the kind of instrument you’d expect to find in a rock track. However, in the 1960s, plenty of rock bands incorporated the theremin into their sound. Let’s look at a few examples, shall we?

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“2000 Light Years From Home” by The Rolling Stones (1967)

The Rolling Stones’ dip into psychedelia, Their Satanic Majesties Request, is a wild ride from start to finish. There’s an element of futurism found on this hard rock record, too, which called for the spooky, sci-fi sound of the theremin on the song “2000 Light Years From Home”.

The band eventually left this experimental sound behind in favor of their blues rock roots, but “2000 Light Years From Home” remains a pretty cool example of how rock bands were using the theremin (and early electronic instruments as a whole) in the 1960s.

“Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin (1969)

Unless you’re a Led Zeppelin fan, you may not have known that “Whole Lotta Love” features the theremin, buried under layers of instrumentation and Robert Plant’s killer vocals. Though, if you saw performances of this song live, you’d know very well that the theremin was the star of the show. Not only do you get one of the most exciting guitar riffs of the 1960s in this classic hit, but you also get a taste of the Electro-Theremin. Technically not a true theremin, but worthy of a spot on this list nonetheless. And at the band’s live performances of this song, the runtime would often go on and on, thanks to Jimmy Page‘s long-winded theremin solos.

“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys (1966)

This Beach Boys classic leans more towards progressive pop than rock, but it’s still a very 1960s rock song. And in the mix, you’ll hear Paul Tanner going to town on the Electro-Theremin, alongside cellos, harpsichords, sleigh bells, flutes, and many more instruments that went into this incredibly dense song. Even though a “true” theremin wasn’t used in “Good Vibrations”, the use of the Electro-Theremin in the song inspired countless acid rock acts in the 1970s to use the theremin in some fashion in their music, according to Atlantic Records executive Phillip Rauls.

“Space Hymn” by Lothar And The Hand People (1969)

I couldn’t leave these delightful weirdos off this list. If you’ve never listened to Lothar And The Hand People, give Space Hymn from 1969 a spin. On that record are numerous songs that feature the true theremin (not the Electro-Theremin), but my favorites are “Space Hymn” and “Yes I Love You”. The whole album is a psychedelic rock romp from start to finish.

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