These 3 Self-Written Billy Joel Songs From the 70s Still Rock Our World Today

As a singer and songwriter, Billy Joel will go down in history as one of the best of all time. Since his first Cold Spring Harbor record, out in 1971, Joel has had a lengthy career that most artists and songwriters only dream about.

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Joel has dozens and dozens of hit singles. But these are three of his best early hits, all written solely by Joel and released in the 70s, which will always be timeless.

“Piano Man”

Perhaps his most pivotal single, “Piano Man” is the title track of Joel’s sophomore album. Released as a single in 1973, “Piano Man” is Joel’s first Top 25 hit.

Inspired by Joel’s early days playing piano in bars, “Piano Man” says, “Sing us a song you’re the piano man / Sing us a song tonight / Well, we’re all in the mood for a melody / And you’ve got us feeling alright.”

Although it remains a fan favorite, more than 50 years later, it is not a favorite of Joel at all.

“I do think ‘Piano Man’ could’ve been better,” he admits to Vulture. “There’s quirky things — people think, what a cheap rhyme: Davy in the Navy. I’m sorry; the guy’s name was Davy! There was actually Paul, in real estate, and the guy was writing a novel. I used the real people’s names in the song. I suppose it’s hard for some people to believe that.”

“Just The Way You Are”

In 1977, Joel had his first Top 10 hit with “Just The Way You Are”. On his fifth studio album, The Stranger, Joel reportedly wrote “Just The Way You Are” about his wife, Elizabeth Small. The couple divorced in 1982, five years after “Just The Way You Are” was released.

The sweet love song says, “I would not leave you in times of trouble / We never could have come this far / I took the good times, I’ll take the bad times / I’ll take you just the way you are.”

Joel received his first Grammy Award for “Just The Way You Are”.

“She’s Always A Woman”

“She’s Always A Woman” isn’t one of Joel’s biggest hits at radio, but it remains one of his classics. Out in 1978 on The Stranger, “She’s Always A Woman” is a touching tribute to females.

The song says, “And she’ll promise you more / Than the Garden of Eden / Then she’ll carelessly cut you / And laugh while you’re bleeding / But she’ll bring out the best / And the worst you can be / Blame it all on yourself / ‘Cause she’s always a woman to me.”

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