4 Songs You Didn’t Know British Hitmaker Damon Albarn Co-Wrote for Gorillaz

The 55-year-old London-born artist Damon Albarn has lived several music lives (at least). First, he was the frontman of the Britpop band Blur. Since then, he co-created the “virtual” hip-hop group Gorillaz. In terms of talent and success, that’s a darn strong two-for-two.

But just because someone starts a project doesn’t mean they write that band’s biggest hits. Well, in the case of Albarn and Gorillaz, the vocalist and all around standout performer did in fact co-write some of the group’s best-known tracks. Here below are four hit songs you likely didn’t know Albarn co-wrote for Gorillaz.

“Clint Eastwood”

Written by Damon Albarn, Del tha Funkee Homosapien, Jamie Hewlett

This song has a chorus audiences begin singing as soon as it comes on. Released as the first single from Gorillaz’ 2001 self-titled debut LP, the track includes Albarn’s falsetto voice and the skillful rhymes from indie rapper Del tha Funkee Homosapien. The track earned its name because of its resemblance to the theme song from actor Clint Eastwood’s film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. But more than that, it’s just a classic hip-hop offering, released at the turn of the new century. That combined with the iconic animated images from Gorillaz makes this one of the most enduring works of the century. On the refrain, Albarn sings,

I ain’t happy, I’m feeling glad

I got sunshine in a bag

I’m useless but not for long

The future is coming on

I ain’t happy, I’m feeling glad

I got sunshine in a bag

I’m useless but not for long

The future is coming on

It’s coming on, it’s coming on

It’s coming on, it’s coming on

“Feel Good Inc”

Written by Trugoy the Dove, Damon Albarn, Danger Mouse, Jamie Hewlett

From Gorillaz’ 2005 album Demon Days, this song’s video continues the gritty anime-like art from the band’s first LP. The song features the trio of De La Soul spitting fire. The track was also produced by acclaimed beatmaker Danger Mouse (of Gnarls Barkley fame). On the acoustic-driven, heavenly chorus, Albarn sings between De La Soul bars,

Windmill, windmill for the land

Turn forever hand in hand

Take it all in on your stride

It is ticking, falling down

Love forever, love is freely

Turned forever, you and me

Windmill, windmill for the land

Is everybody in?

“Kids With Guns”

Written by Damon Albarn, Danger Mouse, Jamie Hewlett

Another from Demon Days, this song bears the signature rhythmic production of super producer Danger Mouse—that thump, thump, thump. The song’s theme, sadly though, is as relevant today as ever. On the track, Albarn soars vocally, delivering something of a droning tone to begin the tune and then flying like a parasailing passerby on the chorus. During said refrain, he sings divinely,

Now they’re turning us into monsters

Turning us into fire

Turning us into monsters

It’s all desire

It’s all desire

It’s all desire

“Dirty Harry”

Written by Damon Albarn, Danger Mouse, Jamie Hewlett, Bootie Brown

From the 2005 Demon Days, this Grammy-nominated song is part-psychedelia, part-children’s chorus and all heart. Looking at the music video below, it’s hard to tell which is more compelling: the music or the cartoonish art. Thankfully, we don’t have to choose. Venturing into the world of Gorillaz is to venture into the imagination of a genius or three. Yet, sometimes you have to let others cook. Here, Albarn passes the mic to beloved indie rapper Bootie Brown of the group The Pharcyde, who raps with indelible passion,

In my backpack

I got my act right

In case you act quite difficult

And your result weaken

With anger and discontent

Some are seeking in search of like Nimoy

I’m a peace-loving decoy

Ready for retaliation

I change the whole occasion to a pine box, six-under

Impulsive, don’t ask why or wonder

Orders given to me is

Strike and I’m thunder with lightning fast reflexes

On constant alert from the constant hurt

That seems limitless with no dropping pressure

Seems like everybody’s out to test ya

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images