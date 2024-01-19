Behind the Meaning of Megan Moroney’s “No Caller ID”

Megan Moroney pleased fans by releasing a track she often played on The Lucky Tour, “No Caller ID.” The ballad gives fans an update on her love life, namely the ghosts from her past that are trying to creep back in. Check out the meaning behind this soon-to-be Moroney staple, below.

Behind the Meaning

Moroney hasn’t been shy about revealing her relationship troubles in the past. Lucky, her 2023 album, is full of musings on former flames that turned out to be duds. Moroney adds another piece to the puzzle with “No Caller ID.”

I’m two months deep in therapy

Been finally gettin’ sleep

My friends quit checkin’ up on me

‘Cause I’m back on my feet

Moroney opens the song in a healed state. She reveals she’s been going to therapy, her sleep schedule is back on track, and her friends have taken a back seat now that she seems to be on her feet. Though any fan would be happy for Moroney’s newfound peace, she reveals it became a beacon for the one person who threatens to take it away.

Here you come again, and there you go

No coincidence, you always know

When I’m movin’ on, you move back in

With a half-ass, “Sorry, how you been?”

Why do you do it? Do you just hate losin’?

Here you come again, who could it be

It’s 3 a.m., no caller ID

It’s a familiar story. Moroney puts it more eloquently, but the gist is: That one person who only wants you when you don’t want them. Moroney and songwriters Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington, and Jessie Jo Dillon sum up that frustrating scenario in acute detail. Moroney’s frustration is palpable.

I don’t need to see your name

Who else would drunk-call me this late?

Surprise, surprise, you haven’t changed

Photo credit: Cece Dawson / Sweet Talk Publicity