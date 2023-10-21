Wu-Tang Clan Releases First Song in Six Years

For the first time since August 2017, legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan has delivered a brand new single. On Friday (October 20), they put out “Claudine,” which includes verses from Method Man and Ghostface Killah, production from Wu-Tang’s beloved DJ Mathematics, and an appearance from singer Nicole Bus.

In fact, Bus’ inclusion on the song actually stems from her 2018 hit “You,” where she sampled Wu-Tang’s iconic song “C.R.E.A.M.” What makes “Claudine” even more special, though, is that it arrived just a few weeks before the 30-year anniversary Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the posse’s debut album that includes “C.R.E.A.M.” on its track list.

For the song, each vocalist crafts lyrics that refer to the death of a family member, particularly a parent. Including bars about making sure to embrace your mother’s love, Ghostface’s portion is one of the most frank and earnest performances he’s ever had on a song.

I reflect on the scriptures and old pictures

Staring at my mama in the kitchen doing dishes

Despite how she was living who am I to judge

But what’ave learned, if your mama is alive show her love

When speaking about “Claudine” in a quote provided for the song’s press release, Mathematics insisted that he created it for his own mother. “Claudine was made as a dedication to my mother as well as an ode to all mothers, wives and young women, reflecting their struggle, strength, courage and love,” he said.

Currently, Wu-Tang is on the road with Nas and De La Soul for the NY State of Mind Tour. On the same day that “Claudine” arrived, the trio of timeless acts will be performing in Edmonton, Canada, which will be the seventh to last date on the tour that began in May.

Check out “Claudine” below.

