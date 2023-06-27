4 Songs You Didn’t Know Burt Bacharach and Hal David Wrote for Other Artists

The songwriting duo of Hal David and Burt Bacharach is responsible for some of the biggest name collaborations in musical history, as evidenced by the tracks and artists below.

Best known for working with singer Dionne Warwick, David, and Bacharach have also worked with Tom Jones, Herb Alpert, and more. The two began writing together in the 1950s and continued to collaborate for decades, earning both Oscar and Grammy recognition along the way.

While the two also worked with more stars on their own, from Elvis and Willie Nelson to Barry Manilow, together they were an unstoppable force. (Read here for more on their partnership). Below are four songs from famous artists that you likely didn’t know came from the pen and piano of Hal David and Burt Bacharach.

1. “Promise Her Anything,” Tom Jones

Written by Burt Bacharach, Hal David

“Promise Her Anything” is the title song for the 1965 rom-com movie starring Warren Beatty. Bacharach, as usual, wrote the music, and David, as per usual, wrote the lyrics. Tom Jones recorded the song for the soundtrack for the movie. The love triangle plot of the film has much to be desired. And Time Out New York observed, “This dull attempt at an offbeat and sophisticated romantic comedy falls flat on its face…” But the song features Jones’ signature energy.

She doesn’t really want

Things that you can never get

Still every now and then

Maybe she’ll complain a bit

Because she feels upset

She only wants you to tell her

That you love her

So if she wants you to

Turn Winter into Spring

Promise her anything

2. “Casino Royale,” Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass

Written by Burt Bacharach, Hal David

The soundtrack for the James Bond film Casino Royale included hits like “The Look of Love” by Dusty Springfield, which was also written by Bacharach and David. Here, the two composed a song for the 1967 film, which was then performed by trumpet player Herb Alpert and his Tijuana Brass band. For the soundtrack, David wrote lyrics for some of the songs, but sometimes they ended up just as instrumental melodies, “Casino Royale.”

3. “Living Together, Growing Together,” Tony Bennett

Written by Burt Bacharach, Hal David

“Living Together, Growing Together” is like a great sweatshirt, in that it’s been passed from person to person, lovingly. Written by Bacharach and David for the 1973 movie Lost Horizon, it was first performed by James Shigeta and the Shangri-La chorus. The song also enjoyed success performed by The 5th Dimension, hitting No. 5 on the U.S. Adult contemporary chart. In 1972, Tony Bennett’s recording charted low on the Billboard charts but featured his signature, smooth, even playful voice.

Start with a man and you have one.

Add on a woman and then you have two.

Add on a child and what have you got?

You’ve got more than three.

You’ve got what they call a family.

Living Together, Growing Together, just being together,

That’s how it starts.

Three loving hearts all

Pulling together, working together, just building together,

That makes you strong.

If things go wrong we’ll still get along somehow,

Living and growing together.

4. “I Say a Little Prayer,” Dionne Warwick

Written by Burt Bacharach, Hal David

One of the most popular songs written by the duo, this track, recorded by the great Dionne Warwick, hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was an ode to the soldiers in the senseless Vietnam War, and the sadness Warwick and the songwriters felt for their plight. Warwick was the music and amplifier that worked best for Bacharach and David. Together, the three had great success, selling millions together.

The moment I wake up

Before I put on my makeup (makeup)

I say a little prayer for you

While combing my hair now

I’m wondering what to wear now (wear now)

I say a little prayer for you (for you, ooh)

Oh, baby

Photo by Hayley Madden/Redferns