4 Songs That Sound Like Bob Dylan Could Have Written Them

Bob Dylan’s musical and lyrical imprint on the folk and rock genre is monumental—his stature is matched by few, if any. His poetic sensibilities, combined with a uniquely raspy voice that delivered soul-stirring melodies, made him perhaps the greatest songsmith in popular music history.

As a result, in the world of songwriting, being labeled “the next Bob Dylan” has historically been a double-edged sword. While it has catapulted artists such as Bruce Springsteen and Conor Oberst to success, it has also been a stifling designation for some, casting an unnecessary shadow on an artist’s unique talents and style. But not every musician has shied away from the comparison; some, in fact, have welcomed the association with open arms.

These artists, far from seeing the “Dylan-esque” label as a limitation, have used it as a launchpad for their own careers, and creativity. Intentionally mimicking Dylan’s distinctive vocal, lyrical, and even musical style, these musicians have treated it as a form of flattery rather than a hindrance to be likened to The Bard. Here is a collection of tunes that sound like Dylan himself could have written them.

1. “You’ve Got to Be Kidding” by Dick Campbell

The stylistic homage that Campbell pays to Dylan in this track is hard to ignore. Not only did Campbell enlist the help of Dylan’s frequent collaborators Mike Bloomfield and Sam Lay, but he also positioned himself as a confrontational voice against conservative values—echoing Dylan’s penchant for challenging the establishment.

You say that I won’t ever make it on my own

And what I know could fill an ice cream cone

That I’ll never be more than a bum

2. “Dimestore Debutante” by Terry Knight & the Pack

Clearly inspired by the poetic lines of “Like a Rolling Stone,” Knight makes a bold attempt at mixing borrowed Dylan lines with his own lyrical jabs. The song captures the essence of Dylan’s cynicism and wit.

I hate to take your head off with my sickle

But you’re a 10-cent dimestore ring that I bought for a nickel

3. “Laugh at Me” by Mott the Hoople

With its grand narrative style and a haunting organ backdrop, this song amounts to a sprawling, Dylan-esque epic. The grandiose vocal delivery elevates what originally was a simple protest song into something quite sublime.

Well how can I be like any guy

Why do they have to make me run

What do they care about the clothes that I wear

What do they get from making fun

4. “If Your Monkey Can’t Get It” by David Blue

A familiar figure in the Greenwich Village folk scene and a close friend of Dylan himself, David Blue uses “If Your Monkey Can’t Get It” to capture the essence of Highway 61-era Dylan. From his snarling vocal to the instrumental performance, the song is a convincing mirror to Dylan’s creative audacity.



