4 Songs You Didn’t Know David Foster Wrote

David Foster, the name synonymous with songwriting excellence within the music industry, has been a silent architect behind some of the most iconic songs of our time. A multi-Grammy Award-winning producer, composer, and musical maestro, Foster’s imprint on the music industry is undeniable. He has been the driving force behind the careers of numerous artists, shaping their musical journeys with his songwriting prowess.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Foster’s contribution to music is monumental. From pop to rock to R&B, his versatile compositions and productions have dominated the charts and airwaves. His uncanny ability to seamlessly blend genres while creating soothing soundscapes has solidified his status as one of the industry’s most revered musical minds.

Foster’s prolific output has included hit songs for a wide variety of music industry giants, including Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, and Peter Cetera. A true maestro, his creations for these artists have resonated worldwide, enveloping listeners in a symphony of emotions. From soulful ballads to rock anthems, here are nine songs you didn’t know David Foster wrote—despite the fact that you almost certainly recognize them.

1. “After the Love Has Gone” by Earth, Wind & Fire (1979)

This Earth, Wind & Fire classic earned Foster a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. It stands as a testament to his versatility as a writer, seamlessly blending soulful melodies with poignant lyrics and standing as a high point in the late ‘70s R&B catalog.

2. “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” by Chicago (1982)

This ballad marked a huge pop revival for Chicago, with Foster’s production steering the band’s sound away from horn-laden jams and toward the more sentimental balladry of the day. The song topped the charts and is still celebrated as one of the defining ballads of the 1980s.

3. “Glory of Love” by Peter Cetera (1986)

Serving as the theme for The Karate Kid, Part II, this song sung by Peter Cetera (by then the ex-Chicago singer and bassist) received an Academy Award nomination. It showcased Foster’s ability to create anthems that perfectly capture the essence of a visual narrative.

4. “The Prayer” by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli (1998)

This duet, combining the powerhouse vocals of Dion and the sublime tenor of Bocelli, highlighted Foster’s knack for creating timeless, emotionally charged pieces, and earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.

