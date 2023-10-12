4 Songs You Didn’t Know Ice Cube Wrote for Other Artists

In hip-hop circles, it’s common knowledge that Ice Cube wrote Eazy-E’s hit debut single “Boyz-n-the Hood,” which was one of the driving forces behind the creation of N.W.A. In fact, in the 2015 N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton, they even made a scene depicting how the song came together where Cube practically shows Eazy how to rap on-beat.

Videos by American Songwriter

However, there are plenty of other songs outside of N.W.A and Cube’s solo career that have his fingerprints all over them. As one of the most lyrically impressive MCs of the 1990s, it only makes sense that other artists would want his help crafting a hit.

In remembrance of Cube at the prime of his career, here are four songs you may not have known he wrote.

“No More ?s,” Eazy-E (1988)

On top of writing the aforementioned “Boyz-n-the Hood,” Cube also assisted Eazy on a great deal of tracks for his debut album Eazy-Duz-It, which was released one month after N.W.A’s debut album as a group. “No More ?s” landed at No. 10 on the Eazy-Duz-It track list.

“Mistadobalina,” Del the Funky Homosapien (1991)

This was the second promotional single off Oakland rapper Del the Funky Homosapien’s 1991 debut album I Wish My Brother George Was Here, and it reached No. 6 on the US Rap Chart thanks to Cube’s songwriting chops.

[RELATED: Ice Cube Fires Back at Fan Who Blames N.W.A. for Drug Crises]

“Off the Heezy,” Tyrese (2001)

Including a rap feature from Atlanta’s Jermaine Dupri, R&B icon Tyrese’s 2001 track “Off the Heezy” saw Cube earn songwriting credits. Five years before, Tyrese sampled Cube’s “Go To Church” on his 2006 song “U Scared.”

“Da Dopeman,” T.I. (2007)

Crediting both Cube and Dr. Dre as writers, T.I.’s “Da Dopeman,” which landed on his beloved 2007 LP T.I. vs. T.I.P., was one of the highlights of the album.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images