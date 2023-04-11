4 Songs You Didn’t Know Isaac Hayes Wrote For Other Artists

The deep-voiced soul singer Isaac Hayes won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the theme song of the 1971 movie Shaft. For as much body and soul as the film had, Hayes topped it with his musicianship.

Hayes, who also co-wrote the song “Soul Man,” was known later in life by a whole new audience for his role in the cartoon show South Park (before a controversial exit).

The musician, who passed away on August 10, 2008, is an iconic figure with a voice that could summon the heavens. While well known for the tracks he released under his own name, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer (inducted in 2002) is also responsible for hits by other stars.

Below are four songs you likely didn’t know Hayes wrote for other musicians.

1. “Déjà Vu,” Dionne Warwick

Written by Isaac Hayes, Adrienne Anderson

Hayes wrote the music for this 1979 tune and Anderson wrote the lyrics. The song was performed by the beloved Dionne Warwick for her self-titled album, Dionne. Warwick ended up winning a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for the track. Hayes and Warwick had been on tour together in 1977 when she overheard him playing the song, without lyrics. Later, when Warwick and album producer Barry Manilow were putting together Dionne, she thought of the Hayes’ track and the rest is history.

2. “As Long As I’ve Got You,” The Charmels

Written by Isaac Hayes, David Porter

“As Long As I’ve Got You” has become famous for its intro, sampled by the now legendary Wu-Tang Clan song “C.R.E.A.M.” The song was originally written by longtime songwriting partners at Stax Records, Hayes, and David Porter. The two wrote “Soul Man” together. Later Porter wrote Will Smith’s “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.” As for The Charmels, they were established in 1966 as The Tonettes, eventually evolving into The Charmels.

3. “Sweet Lorene,” Otis Redding

Written by Isaac Hayes, Otis Redding, Alvertis Isbell

Featuring descending piano and horn lines leading to Redding’s cheery-mournful voice, “Sweet Lorene” is the perfect song to spin as you’re getting ready for your night out on the town. “Sweet Lorene,” which is not to be confused with the Frank Sinatra song, “Sweet Lorraine,” is about a man begging for a woman to take him back. It’s been five long years and the places he goes without her don’t have the energy they once had. He wants her back.

4. “Boot-Leg,” Booker T. & The MGs

Isaac Hayes, Estelle Axton, Donald “Duck” Dunn, Al Jackson Jr.

When Hayes was coming up as a professional musician, he was a writer and producer for the iconic Stax Records. And when there was an opening, he sat in with Booker T. & The MGs. Hayes didn’t play on the band’s records, except the 1965 hit “Boot-Leg.” The studio jam includes Hayes on keys. There was a moment when the song was going to be released under a different band name, but in the end, they went with the established Booker T. & The MGs.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images