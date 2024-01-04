4 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Stipe Wrote for Other Artists

Aside from his service with R.E.M., as a co-writer and producer Michael Stipe has also worked with a collection of artists beginning in the mid-’80s. Stipe’s solo collaborations span work with Patti Smith, Courtney Love, Chris Martin, Natalie Merchant, the New York Dolls, Placebo, Warren Zevon, Indigo Girls, Rain Phoenix, and Billy Bragg, among dozens of others.



The peripheral of Stipe’s songbook stretches beyond his solo singles and from R.E.M.’s 1983 debut Murmur through their final Collapse Into Now.



Here’s a look at three songs Stipe wrote for other artists throughout nearly four decades.

1. “Go (Boy),” The Golden Palominos (1985)

Written by Michael Stipe, Anton Fier, and Jody Harris

In 1981, the late drummer, producer, and composer Anton Fier formed The Golden Palominos. For the band’s second album, Visions of Excess in 1985, Stipe co-wrote the opening track “Go (Boy),” along with the song “Clustering Train.”

Boy you trouble, boy you get

Ain’t take the lead

Sent on home a hurricane

Hitched it to your feet



Take your trouble what you get

Boy you travel, boy you get

Hand down the cigarette

And there he go



Watch the whirly in the yard

Sent on home a picture postcard

Watch the whirly ropers go

Don’t you know

Visions of Excess also features Stipe singing a cover of the ’60s psychedelic rock band Moby Grape’s song “Omaha.”



Stipe returned to work with The Golden Palominos on their 1991 album Drunk with Passion and co-wrote and sang on the opening track “Alive and Living Now,” which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart.

2. “Trout,” Neneh Cherry, featuring Michael Stipe (1992)

Written by Michael Stipe, Neneh Cherry, Jonathan Sharp, Cameron McVey

On Neneh Cherry’s second album Homebrew, released in 1992, Stipe co-wrote and co-produced “Trout.” The song, promoting safe sex, also samples Steppenwolf’s “The Pusher,” and Led Zeppelin‘s “When The Levee Breaks.”

You can find some time to be someone

Like a valentine for a lonely soul

You can treat me like a fool

And hate



Some love brings me down

Some love turns me round and round

and round and round

and round and round and round and round and round



Is it something that I said

Is it something that I did

Is it something that I, that I got

in my head

Within the song, Stipe can also be heard rapping:

Parents and teachers get together get cool

Children need to learn about sex in school

Children need to learn about sex in school

You think they don’t do it?

Don’t get fooled

Parents don’t turn your back on the pack

Teachers want to teach but the law says whack

Don’t let your kid get caught

Without a jimmy hat

3. “Togetherness,” Fischerspoon, featuring Caroline Polachek (2018)

Written by Michael Stipe, Warren Fischer, Casey Spooner, Michael Cheever, Caroline Polachek

Released as the second single from electronic duo Fischerspoon’s fourth and final album SIR, “Togetherness” follows the intimate, and animalistic, draw between two lovers.



Featuring Caroline Polachek, “Togetherness” was co-written by Fischerspoon’s Warren Fischer and Casey Spooner, and Stipe, and navigates the beauty of a lover, their knotted and twisted union, and the cruelty and charm of it all.

The​ ​back​ ​of​ ​your​ ​hand​ ​(back​ ​of​ ​your​ ​hand)

My​ ​bottom​ ​lip​ ​(bottom​ ​lip)

Down​ ​my​ ​throat​ ​(dig​ ​in)

This​ ​is​ ​it​ ​(take​ ​hold)

Grab​ ​a​ ​hold​ ​(never​ ​let​ ​go)

When​ ​you​ ​need​ ​me​ ​most​ ​(get​ ​what​ ​I​ ​want)

The​ ​deeper​ ​you​ ​go

The​ ​dark​ ​the​ ​dark​ ​the​ ​darker​ ​it​ ​gets



Togetherness

Togetherness



Tattered​ ​and​ ​frayed,​ ​knotted​ ​and​ ​twisted

Pressing​ ​and​ ​looking​ ​for​ ​a​ ​way

That’s​ ​the​ ​rub,​ ​denim​ ​on​ ​denim

This​ ​is​ ​no​ ​pragmatic​ ​love

SIR was co-produced by Boots, along with Stipe, who also co-wrote all 13 tracks on the album with the band.

4. “No Time For Love Like Now,” Big Red Machine (2020)

Written by Michael Stipe and Aaron Dessner

Producer and musician Aaron Dessner first met Stipe more than 15 years ago when The National toured with R.E.M. in 2008. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the two had the perfect opportunity to collaborate with Dessner and Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon’s band Big Red Machine and penned the one-off single, “No Time For Love Like Now.”



“We’ve known each other for a while and only made music together more recently,” said Dessner in 2020 of his relationship with Stipe. “I try not to think about it too much. It’s surreal but I’m also thankful just to realize that people you look up to turn out to be every bit as talented and charming … it’s nice when that happens.”



Dessner added “I’m just grateful for the opportunity. It’s nice with what the world is going through to have music and be able to make stuff with friends and stuff you’re inspired by and people you’re inspired by and for a good cause.”

No time for breezy

No time for arguments

No time for love like now



There’s no time in the bardo

No time in the in-between

No time for love like now



There’s no time for dancing

There’s no time for undecideds

No time for love like now



Where did this all begin to change?

The locked down memories can’t sustain

This glistening, hanging free fall

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images