4 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Stipe Wrote for Other Artists

Aside from his service with R.E.M., as a co-writer and producer Michael Stipe has also worked with a collection of artists beginning in the mid-’80s. Stipe’s solo collaborations span work with Patti Smith, Courtney Love, Chris Martin, Natalie Merchant, the New York Dolls, Placebo, Warren Zevon, Indigo Girls, Rain Phoenix, and Billy Bragg, among dozens of others.
The peripheral of Stipe’s songbook stretches beyond his solo singles and from R.E.M.’s 1983 debut Murmur through their final Collapse Into Now.
Here’s a look at three songs Stipe wrote for other artists throughout nearly four decades.
Videos by American Songwriter
1. “Go (Boy),” The Golden Palominos (1985)
Written by Michael Stipe, Anton Fier, and Jody Harris
In 1981, the late drummer, producer, and composer Anton Fier formed The Golden Palominos. For the band’s second album, Visions of Excess in 1985, Stipe co-wrote the opening track “Go (Boy),” along with the song “Clustering Train.”
Boy you trouble, boy you get
Ain’t take the lead
Sent on home a hurricane
Hitched it to your feet
Take your trouble what you get
Boy you travel, boy you get
Hand down the cigarette
And there he go
Watch the whirly in the yard
Sent on home a picture postcard
Watch the whirly ropers go
Don’t you know
Visions of Excess also features Stipe singing a cover of the ’60s psychedelic rock band Moby Grape’s song “Omaha.”
Stipe returned to work with The Golden Palominos on their 1991 album Drunk with Passion and co-wrote and sang on the opening track “Alive and Living Now,” which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart.
2. “Trout,” Neneh Cherry, featuring Michael Stipe (1992)
Written by Michael Stipe, Neneh Cherry, Jonathan Sharp, Cameron McVey
On Neneh Cherry’s second album Homebrew, released in 1992, Stipe co-wrote and co-produced “Trout.” The song, promoting safe sex, also samples Steppenwolf’s “The Pusher,” and Led Zeppelin‘s “When The Levee Breaks.”
You can find some time to be someone
Like a valentine for a lonely soul
You can treat me like a fool
And hate
Some love brings me down
Some love turns me round and round
and round and round
and round and round and round and round and round
Is it something that I said
Is it something that I did
Is it something that I, that I got
in my head
Within the song, Stipe can also be heard rapping:
Parents and teachers get together get cool
Children need to learn about sex in school
Children need to learn about sex in school
You think they don’t do it?
Don’t get fooled
Parents don’t turn your back on the pack
Teachers want to teach but the law says whack
Don’t let your kid get caught
Without a jimmy hat
3. “Togetherness,” Fischerspoon, featuring Caroline Polachek (2018)
Written by Michael Stipe, Warren Fischer, Casey Spooner, Michael Cheever, Caroline Polachek
Released as the second single from electronic duo Fischerspoon’s fourth and final album SIR, “Togetherness” follows the intimate, and animalistic, draw between two lovers.
Featuring Caroline Polachek, “Togetherness” was co-written by Fischerspoon’s Warren Fischer and Casey Spooner, and Stipe, and navigates the beauty of a lover, their knotted and twisted union, and the cruelty and charm of it all.
The back of your hand (back of your hand)
My bottom lip (bottom lip)
Down my throat (dig in)
This is it (take hold)
Grab a hold (never let go)
When you need me most (get what I want)
The deeper you go
The dark the dark the darker it gets
Togetherness
Togetherness
Tattered and frayed, knotted and twisted
Pressing and looking for a way
That’s the rub, denim on denim
This is no pragmatic love
[RELATED: Michael Stipe’s Missive to River Phoenix, and the Story Behind the R.E.M. and Patti Smith Duet “E-Bow The Letter”]
SIR was co-produced by Boots, along with Stipe, who also co-wrote all 13 tracks on the album with the band.
4. “No Time For Love Like Now,” Big Red Machine (2020)
Written by Michael Stipe and Aaron Dessner
Producer and musician Aaron Dessner first met Stipe more than 15 years ago when The National toured with R.E.M. in 2008. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the two had the perfect opportunity to collaborate with Dessner and Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon’s band Big Red Machine and penned the one-off single, “No Time For Love Like Now.”
“We’ve known each other for a while and only made music together more recently,” said Dessner in 2020 of his relationship with Stipe. “I try not to think about it too much. It’s surreal but I’m also thankful just to realize that people you look up to turn out to be every bit as talented and charming … it’s nice when that happens.”
Dessner added “I’m just grateful for the opportunity. It’s nice with what the world is going through to have music and be able to make stuff with friends and stuff you’re inspired by and people you’re inspired by and for a good cause.”
No time for breezy
No time for arguments
No time for love like now
There’s no time in the bardo
No time in the in-between
No time for love like now
There’s no time for dancing
There’s no time for undecideds
No time for love like now
Where did this all begin to change?
The locked down memories can’t sustain
This glistening, hanging free fall
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images