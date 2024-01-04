Selena Gomez Admits She Would “Choose Acting” Over Music as She Hints at Farewell Album

During an episode of the podcast Smartless, Selena Gomez admitted that, at this point, she’s looking to settle on one career. She’s been a musician, an actor, a reality TV star with her show Selena + Chef, and the CEO of a beauty company, but she revealed that she’s ready to pick one.

Videos by American Songwriter

Her choice? “I would probably choose acting,” she said. For her part, she did admit, “I do feel like I have one more album in me,” but she seems to truly love acting and wants to continue to pursue that career path. She went on to explain, “I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun,” but at the same time she was starring on Wizards of Waverly Place on the Disney Channel.

[RELATED: Ranking Selena Gomez’s Top 10 Hits]

Selena Gomez Admits She Initially Wanted to be an Actress

“I just found [acting] really fun so I just kept going,” she continued, “but the older I get, the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on.” Recently, Gomez has been starring on the Hulu original series Only Murders in the Building alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin. The three play a trio of unlikely true crime podcasters who report on murders in their NYC apartment building, but there are some dark secrets lurking about.

Additionally, Gomez discussed being a Disney Channel child star and the way the company pushes young women to be actors, musicians, and dancers. “They know how to package someone and make it a whole triple threat thing,” she said, further revealing that when she recorded the theme song for Wizards of Waverly Place, Disney asked if she wanted to record an album. The same thing happened to Zendaya and Miley Cyrus, but the two made successful careers for themselves outside of the realm of Disney. Selena Gomez has done the same.

“I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else,” she said. “I don’t think I’m the best singer, but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV