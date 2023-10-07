Review: Willie Nelson Showcases Genuine Delivery on ‘Bluegrass’

WILLIE NELSON

BLUEGRASS(

Sony/Legacy)

****

There’s practically no genre that Willie Nelson hasn’t engaged with over the course of his 60-plus-year career, so it’s hardly surprising that he’d venture into bluegrass. Consequently, this replay of classic songs from Nelson’s repertoire differs very little from the earlier takes, despite the obvious addition of the standard bluegrass regalia, consisting of fiddle, banjo, and mandolin.



In truth, despite his outlaw reputation, Nelson has always held true to authentic country tradition. His songs embody the hope, humor, and enthusiasm that comes from making music drawn from down-home designs. Little adjustment was needed, although certain songs — “Still Is Still Moving To Me,” “Bloody Mary Morning,” “No Love Around,” “On the Road Again,” and “Good Hearted Woman” emphasize the more obvious elements consistent with a genuine bluegrass delivery.



On the whole, however, most will find this an abbreviated greatest hits of sorts, one that consolidates his songbook while serving as a reminder of the contributions he has made to American music through songs and stories. Whatever the reason, it’s a good listen, given the fact that at age 90, Nelson is still in fine form. Any other considerations aside, his voice sounds as expressive as ever, which, in a way, is a revelation all its own.

Given Bob Dylan’s recent revisit to his earlier catalog courtesy of his new album, Shadow Kingdom, one could consider Bluegrass another example of an artist choosing to remake selected songs from a storied catalog. It’s hardly a surprise; Nelson has made multiple albums revolving around popular standards, and this set of songs qualifies as equally consequential.



Regardless, given the current popularity bluegrass has garnered, one can hardly blame Nelson for taking further opportunities to exploit his well-stocked resume. With approximately 150 albums to his credit, often including multiple new releases within the same year, no one could ever accuse him of being a slacker. No matter whether it’s blue or any other hue, the grass is always greener as far as Nelson’s ambitions and indulgence are concerned.

Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images