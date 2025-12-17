4 Tracy Byrd Songs That Every Country Music Fan Should Still Know Today

Tracy Byrd remains one of the most influential country artists of the 90s. Byrd hasn’t released any music in several years, in part because the genre is much different than it was when he was one of the reigning hitmakeres.

“I won’t argue that the country music of today is catchy and hugely popular,” Byrd says (via The Dawg). “But it’s vastly different from what we did.”

Byrd turns 59 on December 17. In honor of his birthday, we are taking a look at four Tracy Byrd songs that every country music fan should know by heart.

“Watermelon Crawl”

Byrd includes “Watermelon Crawl” on his sophomore No Ordinary Man album. Written by Buddy Brock and Zack Turner, the song is a humorous story about a watermelon festival, and the joys and pitfalls of drinking too much “sweet red wine.”

“Watermelon Crawl” says, “Well, we got a hundred gallons of sweet red wine / Made from the biggest watermelons on the vine / Help yourself to some, but obey the law / If you drink, don’t drive, do the watermelon crawl.”

“Don’t Take Her She’s All I Got”

“Don’t Take Her She’s All I Got” started out as just “She’s All I Got”. Written by Gary U.S. Bonds and Jerry Williams Jr., the song was first recorded by Freddie North, Conway Twitty, and Tanya Tucker. In 1997, Byrd also released his own version on his Big Love record.

The song is an uptempo tune about a man begging someone not to take the woman he loves. “Don’t Take Her She’s All I Got” says, “Let me tell you now friend / Don’t take her she’s all I’ve got / Please don’t take her love away from me / I’m beggin’ you friend / Don’t take her she’s all I’ve got / She’s everything in life I’ll ever need.”

“The Keeper Of The Stars”

Written by Dickey Lee, Danny Mayo, and Karen Staley, Tracy Byrd includes “The Keeper Of The Stars” on No Ordinary Man. The sweet love song is about thanking God for the gift of his significant other.

“The Keepr Of The Stars” says, “I tip my hat / To the keeper of the stars / He sure knew what He was doin’ / When He joined these two hearts / I hold everything / When I hold you in my arms / I’ve got all I’ll ever need / Thanks to the keeper of the stars.”

“The Keeper of The Stars” earned Byrd the only ACM Award of his career, for Song of the Year.

“Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo”

“Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo” earned Byrd the final No. 1 single of his career. Out in 2002 on his Ten Rounds album, the comedic song is written by Casey Beathard, Michael P. Heeney, and Marla Cannon-Goodman.

The tune is about a guy who goes to a bar to forget his heartache. Not surprisingly, he ends up drinking way too much tequila.

“Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo” says, “Well, around five or round six / I forgot what I came to forget / After round seven or was it eight / I bought a round for the whole dang place / After nine rounds with Jose Cuervo / They were countin’ me out and I was about to give in / Then after ten rounds with Jose Cuervo / I lost count and started countin’ again.”

Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images