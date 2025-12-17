All I Want for Christmas Is Carrie Underwood’s Surprise Nashville Church “O Holy Night” Rendition on Repeat

With Christmas only a few days away, churches across the country gather to present a holiday play, often centered on the Christian faith. But for members of the Rolling Hills Community Church, they received a special gift when attending the Sounds of Christmas event. While expecting an evening of Christmas classics, they were visibly stunned when Carrie Underwood took the stage to add her voice to the Christmas special with “O Holy Night” and “All Is Well.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Although not the first year Underwood performed at the church, the surprise shocked many members as there was no announcement beforehand. Having no idea the country star was part of the program, the audience got a show unlike any other. Never afraid to share her faith on stage, Underwood dazzled under the lights, embracing the full meaning of the Christmas season.

While fans of Underwood missed the performance, thankfully, videos made their way online. And looking at the comments, fans deemed her voice nothing short of perfection. “You’re so amazing and perfect.” Another person added, “Beautiful. But my favorite is her and her lil boy singing Little Drummer Boy several years ago. It is precious.”

[RELATED: On This Day in 2005, Carrie Underwood Made History With a Record-Breaking Debut, Cementing Her Status as a Pop Country Icon]

Carrie Underwood Gets A Little Help On “The Little Drummer Boy”

The collaboration the fan was speaking of happened in 2020 when Underwood released her first Christmas album with My Gift. While the album featured a duet with John Legend, nothing compared to “The Little Drummer Boy.” Joining forces with her son, Isaiah Fisher, the song quickly became a highlight of the album.

Fans also loved the My Gift as it landed No. 1 on the US Top Christian Albums, US Top Country Albums, and the Top Holiday Albums charts. It wasn’t just in the United States, as the album hit No. 1 on the UK Country Albums chart.

As for the “Little Drummer Boy”, a special video was released featuring Underwood and her son in the studio together. A priceless moment for the country singer, fans considered it the best version released. “There will NEVER be a more precious version of this beloved song. Because NO ONE can ‘ba wumpa pumpa pummm’ like this dear child. LOVE IT.”

Adding her voice to the timeless legacy of Christmas, Underwood avoided turning the evening into a headline, choosing the moment to remain centered on faith rather than herself.



(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)