4 Wrongfully Labeled Country One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s

Nobody wants to be a one-hit wonder. Unfortunately, a lot of country artists from the 1990s were wrongfully labeled as one-hit wonders, despite delivering quite a few hits throughout their careers. Let’s look at some examples.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Joe Diffie

Joe Diffie’s hit “John Deere Green” is by far his most-remembered hit. However, he’s often wrongly labeled as one of many country artists from the 1990s who are one-hit wonders. Diffie had a very lucrative career throughout the 1990s with additional hit songs like “Pickup Man”, “Third Rock From The Sun”, and “Home”.

2. Neal McCoy

Some might only know about “No Doubt About It”, which hit no. 1 on the country charts in 1993. However, McCoy’s career took off after that song came out. In fact, the track “Wink” came out just a few months later and quickly hit no. 1 on the country charts as well.

3. Lari White

Lari White made waves in country music with “That’s My Baby”. The 1994 single reached no. 10 on the Hot Country Songs chart, and it did well in Canada too. Her 1998 song “Stepping Stone” burst past the country charts and made it to no. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100. White also had a ton of other songs peak on the country charts, too. A few examples include “Now I Know”, “Ready, Willing And Able”, “That’s How You Know”, and quite a few more.

4. Tracy Byrd

“Watermelon Crawl” is a quintessential country song from the 1990s. Since its release, Tracy Byrd has been unfairly labeled as a one-hit wonder by casual listeners and non-fans. Songs like “The Keeper Of The Stars”, “I’m From The Country”, and “Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo” were all pretty successful upon their respective releases.

Photo by Paul Natkin

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.