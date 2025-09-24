4 Trend-Setting Rock Songs That Didn’t Get the Chart Love They Deserved

Rock ‘n’ roll has always been a genre that pushes up against the establishment. However, the establishment is the very thing that makes the artist’s success in rock ‘n’ roll lucrative, and a part of that establishment is the charts. While rock ‘n’ rollers can rebel all they want, if they want a commercially successful career, they have to be successful on the charts. Though some artists never wanted nor still don’t want that. So, at the end of the day, it’s different strokes for different folks.

Videos by American Songwriter

Chart success is important for commercial success, and let’s be frank, that’s about it. The charts so often fail to appropriately place certain songs that are absolutely incredible and arguably perfect. That being so, here are four trend-setting rock songs that didn’t get the chart love they deserved.

“Blitzkrieg Bop” by Ramones

“Blitzkrieg Bop” by the Ramones is one of the most important songs in the punk movement. Without the Ramones and “Blitzkrieg Bop”, the 90s and all of the grunge and punk music in it would likely sound a whole lot different. In short, this song is a pillar in the subversive and counterculture punk rock movement.

Despite this single’s lasting impact, it never generated any mainstream commercial success at the time of its release. As a matter of fact, it failed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 ever. None of the Ramones’ singles did incredibly well on the charts, as their highest charting single on the infamous list is “Rockaway Beach” at No. 66.

“All My Loving” by The Beatles

First things first, The Beatles are often considered to be the most successful recording band of all time, as they scored a plethora of No. 1 hits and No. 1 albums. However, one of their iconic and incredibly influential hits that failed to receive due credit is their 1964 single “All My Loving”.

The single was released in the United States at the height of Beatlemania, so the band was fighting itself for valuable spots, as they had several other singles gracing the charts at the same time. Regardless, somehow and someway, this Beatles classic only managed to chart at No. 58 on America’s main chart. This is mind-boggling when you realize just how transformative this single was to the trajectory of modern pop and rock music.

“American Girl” by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Tom Petty‘s 1977 single “American Girl” is one of the most prolific rock songs of the 1970s. However, it seems neither the masses nor the charts agreed with that opinion when it was first released. Bafflingly, Petty’s iconic single didn’t chart at all. That’s right, Tom Petty’s “American Girl” failed to reach even the No. 100 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“American Girl” is one of Tom Petty’s most iconic singles. Furthermore, it is also one of the most iconic singles in all of classic rock. That being so, it’s incredibly hard to understand how this single got no love from the most popular chart in the world.

“God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys are one of the most influential bands of all time. There truly is no argument that can suggest otherwise. Out of their laundry list of incredibly influential songs, the most influential and spellbinding has to be their 1966 single “God Only Knows”. Famous musicians have praised the song time and time again, but the charts didn’t when it first came out.

Following the release of “God Only Knows”, the single peaked at No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, we know that you are probably thinking that’s not bad, maybe actually pretty good. However, in relation to this song’s quality and the legacy it carries, one would think, including us, that this had the legs to break the top five.

Photo by Everett/Shutterstock