The Cyrkle’s Biggest Hit Received Help From Some Music Heavyweights in 1966

Talent will generally find its way to the top. But it never hurts if you know some folks who can give you a little push. The 60s folk-rockers The Cyrkle made some important connections on their way to 60s success.

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They were managed by the same guy who managed The Beatles, and one of the Fab Four even helped name them. And their biggest hit song, “Red Rubber Ball”, was co-written by one of the most famous songwriters of all.

An Assist from Lennon

The Cyrkle formed in Easton, Pennsylvania, the members having met at Lafayette College in that city. Originally, they played a heavier brand of music when they were known by the very frat-rock name of The Rhondells.

Their fortunes changed when an American business associate of Brian Epstein saw them play in late 1965. Epstein, of course, managed The Beatles, but he built up a stable of secondary acts around The Fab Four. He signed this collective to his roster.

The band was a trio when they recorded their first album, which was released in 1966. By that time, they had taken on their new name from a roundabout that could be found in Easton. As for the funky spelling, that was suggested by none other than John Lennon. John Simon, who’d go on to be a top producer for The Band and Leonard Cohen, signed on to helm their first LP.

Simon Says

As for their first single, it was written in the autumn of 1965 by Bruce Woodley of The Seekers and Paul Simon. At the time, Simon was hanging out in London and trying to get a solo career off the ground following the failure of Simon & Garfunkel’s debut album the previous year. The Seekers recorded one of his songs, and he and Woodley made plans to write together.

Woodley presented the music of “Red Rubber Ball” to Simon, who then went to work filling in the lyrics. A few months later, a reimagined version of “The Sound Of Silence” became a runaway sensation for S&G. As such, when Simon pitched “Red Rubber Ball” to The Cyrkle, they jumped at the chance to record it.

The folk-rocking feel of the song, sung in harmony by The Cyrkle’s Tom Dawes and Dan Dannemann, was a perfect fit for the times. “Red Rubber Ball” became one of the biggest hits of 1966, topping out at No. 2 on the US charts.

Behind the Lyrics of “Red Rubber Ball”

“Red Rubber Ball” takes place at the end of an affair. Quite frankly, the narrator seems fine with it. “Now I know you’re not the only starfish in the sea,” he says. “If I never hear your name again, it’s all the same to me.” Later, he lists some of her transgressions. “For you I’m just an ornament/Something for your pride.”

Comparing their love to a rollercoaster, he explains that the ride satisfied his craving for adventure: “I bought my ticket with my tears/That’s all I’m gonna spend.” In the chorus, he concludes that he’ll recover nicely. “The morning sun is shining like a red rubber ball.”

The Cyrkle followed this up with another Top 40 hit, but soon lost momentum and disbanded. But Dan Dannemann reformed the group in 2017, and they’re still playing concerts to this day. Which means that “Red Rubber Ball” might just be bouncing soon at a live venue near you.

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