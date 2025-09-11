3 Songs by The Beatles We Can’t Stop Thinking About

You ever get a song stuck in your head? You ever get an entire band stuck in your head? Well, when it comes to the Liverpool, England-born group known as The Beatles, both are very easy to do. Thinking about the former Fab Four, it’s easy to get one of their tracks stuck in your brain. Or even their entire catalog, too.

That’s what we wanted to investigate below. We wanted to dive into three classic rock tracks from The Beatles that we can’t shake from our psyche. Indeed, these are three songs by The Beatles that we simply can’t stop thinking about. They’re just too good!

“Yesterday” (Single, 1965)

The song that came to Paul McCartney in a dream. Indeed, “Yesterday” seems almost like a divine tune. It’s supremely sing-along-able, and it’s a song that so many can get behind and understand. It’s nostalgic. It’s a love song that laments the passing of time. And it’s sung beautifully by one of the best melody writers in the history of popular music. It would be strange if you didn’t sing along to this one! For that reason alone, it’s something to keep musing over. But the fact that it came to Paul in his sleep—that makes you think bigger forces could be at work!

“With A Little Help From My Friends” from ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967)

We wanted to give a shout-out to The Beatles’ drummer, Ringo Starr. On this track, Starr takes the microphone and belts out the lyrics. It’s a perfect song for him, really, because it’s about needing friends to succeed and not being the best singer on Earth. It’s one of the most self-aware rock hits of all time, and Starr sings it with a smile on his face. For us mortals, it’s a great track to think about because we know how Starr feels. While we may not be a drummer like him, we sure could use a helping hand and a little grace when it comes to our singing voices. We get ya, Ringo!

“Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” from ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967)

This is both a fantastic song to sing along to and one to think about. The reason The Beatles remain the greatest rock band of all time is both because of their talent and songwriting, and because there is so much backstory to muse over. Interplay between the four musical personas. But there was also so much to think about when it comes to their music. Like this song from John Lennon. Is it about drugs? Inspired by drugs? Or just the imagination of his young son, whose school drawing Lennon said inspired this song? It all rattles around in your brain non-stop.

