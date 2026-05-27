3 One-Hit Wonders From 1981 With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

Some melodies never die. Human beings have been writing music ever since they discovered they could hum, but over the years, only a tiny select few songs have stood up to history. Like grains of sand through an hourglass, most music is lost to time. But then there are those tracks that stay with us. Some songs just seem to stick around. Why? There is something about them that we can’t forget. And that’s what we wanted to highlight below. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1981 with melodies that still echo decades later.

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“867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone from ‘Tommy Tutone 2’ (1981)

These days, we can’t even remember our own phone numbers. Those who grew up pre-cell phones remember. We knew dozens of phone numbers like the back of our hands. It was a necessity. But these days, we’re lucky if we remember one or two. Somehow, though, we remember Jenny’s. We can recite with ease and clarity her phone number thanks to the 1981 tune “867-5309/Jenny”. That’s the power of melody. That’s the power of song. And that’s the power of young love, too. And that’s the power of Tommy Tutone.

“Genius Of Love” by Tom Tom Club from ‘Tom Tom Club’ (1981)

Fans of 1990s R&B might hear a few familiar things in this track. Of course, it was sampled by the singer Mariah Carey for her song, “Fantasy”. But even if you didn’t harmonize with Carey in 1995, “Genius Of Love” by Tom Tom Club likely still rings out in your world. The group, which was a side project of members of the Talking Heads, combined rock and disco for this memorable offering. From the falsetto vocals to the intoxicating synths, this is an all-timer.

“Tainted Love” by Soft Cell from ‘Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret’ (1981)

If one song had to sum up the entire 1980s, it might be this one. The eerie, erotic “Tainted Love” is lush, unique, and full of memorable melodies. From the smacking rhythms to the floating vocals, every time you hear this offering, you’re reminded that sometimes you indeed have to—bang, bang—run away. It’s a task made easier thanks to the indelible sounds of this tune, which will dutifully stick by your side in your moment of escape.

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