4 Years Ago Today, We Said Goodbye to the Prolific A-Team Guitarist Whose Work Graced Hits by Roger Miller, Loretta Lynn, and Patsy Cline

On this day (September 21) in 2022, Ray Edenton died in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, at age 95. As a longtime member of Nashville’s much-heralded A-Team, the guitarist left his stamp on country music. He is believed to have played on more than 10,000 records — including Roger Miller’s “King of the Road”; Patsy Cline’s “Sweet Dreams”; Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler”; and Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough”.

“I did 22 sessions in five days one week,” Edenton said in 2007, per the New York Times. “That’s four a day for three days and five a day for two days. You don’t go home on five-a-days, you sleep on the couch in the studio.”

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About Ray Edenton, a “Hidden Hero of Music City”

Born November 3, 1926, in Mineral, Virginia, Ray Quarles Edenton taught himself to play ukulele and guitar at a young age. By the time he reached six years old, he was a regular fixture at local square dances alongside his two brothers and cousins.

After serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, Edenton played bass with the Korn Krackers at the WRVA Old Dominion Barn Dance in Richmond in 1946.

In 1949, he began working at a Knoxville, Tennessee radio station before contracting tuberculosis. He spent the next 28 months recovering in a Veterans Affairs hospital.

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Joining the A-Team

Upon recovery, Ray Edenton moved to Nashville in 1952, where he soon landed a gig playing acoustic rhythm guitar at the Grand Ole Opry.

His distinct playing style closely mimicked the cadence of a snare drum, an instrument used by very few Nashville recording artists at the time.

This made him a hot commodity, and Edenton found work playing on songs like the Kitty Wells–Red Foley hit duet “One by One” and Marty Robbins’s 1956 hit “Singing the Blues.”

Edenton played on 26 of country legend Webb Pierce’s 27 chart-topping country singles. Additional recordings included the Everly Brothers’ “Bye Bye Love” and “Wake Up Little Susie”; along with Roger Miller’s “King of the Road”.

His profile only grew in 1961, when he replaced the Nashville A-Team’s Hank Garland after a car accident prematurely ended the guitarist’s music career.

Edenton kept busy until retiring in 1991, appearing on records by Johnny Cash, Reba McEntire, Elvis Presley, the Beach Boys, and more.

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After Edenton’s death, Country Music Hall of Fame Museum and CEO Kyle Young called him “one of the many hidden heroes of Music City.”

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