Born in Louisiana 34 Years Ago Today, the Hannah Montana Impersonator Who Grew up To Be One of Country’s Biggest Stars

On this day (May 19) in 1992, Lainey Wilson was born in Baskin, Louisiana. She knew she wanted to be a country singer at an early age. Wilson followed that dream tirelessly until she finally made it to Nashville. A decade later, her career took off, and she rose to the top of the country world with a series of hit singles and albums, award wins, and more.

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Wilson grew up surrounded by classic country music. Her parents were fans of artists like Glen Campbell and Buck Owens. Growing up on a farm in a town of under 200 people, she found that she could relate to the lyrics, even as a kid. Then, when she was nine years old, her family took a trip to Nashville to attend the Grand Ole Opry. After the show, Wilson knew what she wanted to do with her life. Before long, she was writing songs and honing her skills for the future.

[RELATED: “I Learned How to Embrace the Heartbreak”: Lainey Wilson Recalls Facing Dark Days Before Finding Success]

In high school, she became a Hannah Montana impersonator. Wilson would book shows at children’s birthday parties and similar events. She would don a wig and costume and perform a set of Hannah Montana covers. Then, she would go “backstage” and shed the costume before taking the stage to play a few original songs.

Lainey Wilson Moves to Nashville

In 2011, 19-year-old Lainey Wilson had just graduated from high school and was ready to start her journey to country stardom. It’s no secret that it can be nearly impossible to make it in Nashville. Fortunately, though, Wilson had someone in her corner before she relocated. More importantly, she had the work ethic and perseverance to stick to the plan, even when times got hard.

Jerry Cupit was a songwriter, producer, and native of Baskin, Louisiana. When he left the small town for Nashville, Wilson’s grandfather gave him enough money to get established. So, when Wilson loaded up her camper and drove to Music City, he let her set up in the parking lot of his studio. Cupit also paid for her water and electricity to make life a little easier. He also wrote hundreds of songs with her. When she was ready to release her self-titled debut album in 2014, she did so on his label. Unfortunately, Cupit died a month after releasing the LP.

Two years later, she found minor chart success with Tougher. While the album wasn’t a major hit, it was enough to get her noticed. She went from being told that she was too country for country radio to inking a publishing deal with Sony/ATV and a record deal with Broken Bow Records.

“I had a lot of people slam the door in my face. There were some hard times, there were some rough days, times when I probably should have packed it up and went home,” Wilson told People about the decade she spent working her way to the top.

A Star in the Making

Lainey Wilson released “Things a Man Oughta Know” in 2020 as the lead single from Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, her major label debut. It landed at No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs chart and topped the Country Airplay survey. It was also a crossover hit, peaking at No. 32 on the Hot 100.

In 2022, Wilson released Bell Bottom Country. The album and its singles rocketed her to stardom. “Heart Like a Truck,” “Watermelon Moonshine,” and “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” were all hits.

Then, the awards started coming. She won Song of the Year for “Things a Man Oughta Know” and New Female Artist of the Year at her first ACM Awards. The CMA Awards named her New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

She has topped the Billboard Country Airplay Chart five times since releasing her debut album. Additionally, Wilson has won 16 ACM Awards, including two Entertainer of the Year Awards. She has also won nine CMA Awards, two of which were Entertainer of the Year Awards. Bell Bottom Country also brought Wilson a Best Country Album Grammy in 2024.

Aside from her whirlwind musical career, Lainey Wilson had a regular role in the hit TV show Yellowstone. Earlier this year, she made her big screen debut in Reminders of Him.

Lainey Wilson on Staying Grounded

In 2024, Lainey Wilson’s career had skyrocketed with hits, award wins, and much more. However, he was trying to avoid letting all of that go to her head.

“I have to remind myself that I didn’t start doing this to win awards. I need to accept the gift and appreciate it and move on from it and do it again,” she told American Songwriter. “If I never win another award in my life, that’s okay. When I was nine years old, and I was writing my first song, I wasn’t thinking about writing that song to win an ACM, CMA, or a Grammy,” she added. “I’ve got to make sure I keep that mentality.”

Wilson didn’t come to Nashville to win awards. Instead, she wanted to make music that made people feel something. The awards and droves of devoted fans are proof that she has succeeded.

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