Lainey Wilson Reveals the Song She and Devlin “Duck” Hodges Shared Their First Dance To

Lainey Wilson went full on country for her first dance song. Following her wedding to Devlin “Duck” Hodges, the country singer told Vogue all about her big day.

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In the interview, Wilson revealed that she and Hodges shared their first dance to Muscadine Bloodline’s “10-90 (The Sound of Roses).” As for why they chose that track, Wilson simply shared a portion of the song’s lyrics.

“You walk in a room / And I lose my breath / Coming my way / Counting your steps / My heart starts to beat / Out of my chest / Harder and harder / The closer you get.“

That wasn’t the only significant music moment of the event, which was held at Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee.

As Wilson and Hodges walked down the aisle after saying “I Do,” they did so to Raye’s “Where Is My Husband!”

Wilson decided to honor her Louisiana roots by enlisting The Rebirth Brass Band, a 12-piece jazz band, to play the guests in a line march to cocktail hour. Some of those guests included Lauren Alaina, Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, Wynonna Judd, and Ella Langley.

“It was so lovely to have that touch of my home in Louisiana up here in Tennessee,” the bride said.

Inside Lainey Wilson’s Wedding Reception

After the cocktail hour, guests participated in a second line march. This time, the band played them to the cave where the reception was held.

What followed was a night of “good food, good company, and good music.”

Wilson said “the dance floor was packed all night” as the New Orleans-based band played. Later, when it came time for the newlyweds to depart, they did so in style.

“Duck and I followed the band through a send-off line of sparklers and cheering loved ones, climbed into an old white Ford truck, and drove off!” Wilson recalled.

In an Instagram post announcing the nuptials, Wilson shared photos from the big day.

“We’re hitched!” she captioned the post.

Wilson didn’t have much time off to enjoy newlywed life. The week after her wedding, Wilson will perform at the 61st ACM Awards in Las Vegas. At the May 17 ceremony, Wilson has seven nominations.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Netflix













