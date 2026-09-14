44 Years Ago Today, Willie Nelson Hit No. 1 With an Album Anchored by a Song Previously Recorded by Brenda Lee and Elvis Presley

Written by Wayne Carson, Johnny Christopher, and Mark James, the plaintive ballad “Always On My Mind” has a long history. First recorded by Brenda Lee in 1972, Elvis Presley reached number 16 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart that same year. However, few would argue that the song truly belongs to Willie Nelson. His version raced to number one several months after its release in early 1982, winning three Grammy Awards and back-to-back trophies from the Country Music Association.

It was on the strength of “Always On My Mind” that Nelson’s album of the same name also reached number one on this day (September 14) in 1982.

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Despite receiving mixed reviews, Always On My Mind spent 253 weeks on the Billboard country albums chart, 22 of those at number one. It also enjoyed a staggering 99-week run on the all-genre Billboard 200, where it peaked at number two for four weeks.

When all was said and done, Billboard named Always on My Mind its top country album of 1982.

Willie Nelson Recorded This Hit After Another Legend Turned Down His Duet Request

Willie Nelson first heard “Always On My Mind” while recording Pancho & Lefty, his 1983 duet album with Merle Haggard.

One of the song’s writers, Johnny Christopher — who played guitar on Pancho & Lefty — played the song for the outlaw country legends. Falling in love immediately, Nelson tried to persuade Haggard to join him on the song for a duet.

However, Haggard wasn’t quite as taken with “Always On My Mind” as his collaborator. So Nelson stayed behind after hours to cut a solo demo. He was so impressed with the finished product that he built an entire album around it.

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“We’ll never know what would have happened if Merle had really heard the song right,” Nelson said in his 1988 autobiography. “‘Always on My Mind’ bowled me over the moment I first heard it, which is one way I pick songs to record. There are beautifully sad songs that bowl me over… haunting melodies you can’t get out of your mind, with lines that really stick.”

Certified quadruple-platinum, Always On My Mind took home Album of the Year honors at the 1982 Grammy Awards.

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Still faithfully touring at 93 years old, “Always On My Mind” remains a perennial fan favorite on Nelson’s setlist. And if it makes you cry, you’re not alone — it still brings a tear to the Red-Headed Stranger’s eye all these years later.

Featured image by Ebet Roberts/Redferns