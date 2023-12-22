5 Chart-Topping Songs You Didn’t Know The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston Wrote

You probably know Jaren Johnston best as the frontman of the long-running Southern rock band The Cadillac Three. But the acclaimed musician and vocalist is also the creative mind behind some of country music’s biggest hits.

For over a decade, the Nashville native has helped craft unforgettable tracks for established acts and rising stars in the genre. As of December 2023, nine songs written or co-written by Johnston have become No. 1 hits on country radio.

From Tyler Hubbard‘s solo debut to an anthemic love song from Jake Owen, here are five chart-topping cuts written by Jaren Johnston.

1. “You Gonna Fly,” Keith Urban

Written by Johnston alongside LoCash members Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, “You Gonna Fly” was sent to country radio stations in late 2011 as the final single from Keith Urban‘s seventh record Get Closer. The upbeat and infectious tune became one of the most-played tracks of the following year and became Urban’s fourteenth career No. 1.

2. “American Country Love Song,” Jake Owen

In 2016, Jake Owen offered a preview of his fifth studio album, American Love, with this heartfelt lead single. The anthemic track “American Country Love Song,” which went to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay Chart, was dreamt up by Johnston and fellow hit songwriters Ross Copperman and Ashley Gorley.

3. “Sunshine & Whiskey,” Frankie Ballard

This irresistible co-write from Johnston and Luke Laird remains one of Frankie Ballard‘s trademark songs nearly a decade after its release. His flirty track “Sunshine & Whiskey” quickly won the hearts of listeners upon its release in 2014 and marked Ballard’s second consecutive single to hit No. 1 on country radio.

4. “Don’t It,” Billy Currington

Johnston continued his winning streak on the country music charts in 2014 with this steamy, tropical-inspired lead single from Billy Currington‘s sixth LP, Summer Forever. “Don’t It,” another stellar co-write with Gorley and Copperman, quickly topped the charts in the U.S. and Canada.

The most recent release on our list comes courtesy of former Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard. He teamed up with Johnston and Chase McGill to pen this earnest ode to a woman who shares his love for country living just as much as he does. In May 2022, “5 Foot 9” hit radio stations as Hubbard’s first solo single, which hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart and earned a platinum certification by the RIAA.

