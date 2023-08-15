5 Commonly Mispronounced Band and Artist Names

We often see stage names more than we hear them. They are splashed across marquees, posters, and album covers. Unless you go to see an artist or a band live and are privy to their (at times passé) introductory segment, you’re left to figure out a pronunciation of the names on your own – which can be easier said than done.

We at American Songwriter have covered a host of band names that have been mispronounced already, but below are five more that are often butchered.

1. Hozier

Oh, Irish names…they can often be tricky for those not used to the unique phonetics of the area. Though Hozier is a relatively household name these days, many people get it wrong opting for pronunciations like “Hose-e-air” or “Hozzer.” According to the singer/songwriter, it’s supposed to be pronounced like “Cozier or nosier.”

2. Chad Kroeger (Nickelback)

Many people pronounce the frontman of Nickelback, Chad Kroeger’s, name like the grocery store chain, Kroger. It’s an easy enough mistake to make. The two names closely resemble one another. In actuality though, his last name is pronounced like “Kroo-ger.”

3. Pvris

In the mid-2010s, many bands were throwing in a “V” anytime they wanted to replace a vowel in their names. It was a strange phenomenon that has more or less fizzled out, but the craze is still around today in the bands that are still alive and rockin’. A standout among that pack is Pvris. Following the “v for a vowel” formula, we can surmise that the band’s name is pronounced like “Paris.”

4. Laufey

Despite being a relatively fresh face in music, Laufey has made quite a splash. The Icelandic singer/songwriter expertly mixes bedroom pop, jazz, and classical elements. Judging by her career trajectory so far, she will likely be around for a while. So, in case, her name gives you trouble, it’s pronounced “Lay-vay.”

5. CHVRCHES

Going back to the “v for a vowel” phenomenon, another key player in that craze is CHVRCHES. In that band’s case, they chose to add the v so that anyone searching their name online wouldn’t just get results of actual churches. It’s a clever enough idea but, it backfired a little when they first came onto the scene because of how difficult it seems to pronounce on paper.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)