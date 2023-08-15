Michael Jackson’s Family Legacy

Michael Jackson has led many lives. The pop star, of course, came to fame and fortune first as a kid in his family band the Jackson 5. Later, he transformed into the most famous person on the planet while many of his family members also went out on solo careers, some of them very successful.

Today, that entire story will likely be shown in the forthcoming biopic, Michael, which stars Jackson’s young nephew, Jaafar, as MJ. But what is the backstory to this giant pop music family tree and where do all the branches and roots stand today?

Childhood

Found in 1964 in Gary, Indiana, the Jackson 5 was the vehicle that made Michael a star. Managed by a domineering and at times abusive father, Joe, the quintet was comprised of brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael. In 1968, the group signed to the iconic Detroit label Motown, debuting on the label with four straight No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

The group’s songs like “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “I’ll Be There” and “The Love You Save” made not only Michael, the youngest of the brothers who was just 5 when the group got started but others in the family famous. Tito and Jermaine have also enjoyed solo careers since.

When Michael went solo in 1979 with his album, Off the Wall, the days of the Jackson 5 (later dubbed the Jacksons), as fans knew them, were numbered. In the end, the group sold more than 100 million albums and earned stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Tito

Tito began a solo career in 2003 as a blues musician. American Songwriter briefly caught up with Tito earlier this year, too. He is working with artist Natalia Damini, helping to produce her work. Tito recalled his family group from the ’60s and ’70s in the interview. “It’s very important for people to remember the Jackson 5 and the Jacksons,” he said. “It means everything to me, and what we contributed to music led to the birth of many known artists today.”

Later, Tito, along with siblings Randy, Jackie, Marlon and La Toya were part of the USA For Africa campaign, singing “We Are The World.” It was a musical project spearheaded by Michael, Lionel Richie, Quincy Jones and Harry Belafonte.

Jermaine

The Jackson 5’s second vocalist, behind Michael, Jermaine, was featured on songs including “I’ll Be There.” But after Michael had a solo career and the other family members of the Jacksons went off to be the Jacksons, Jermaine left the group. He had just married Motown founder Berry Gordy’s daughter, Hazel. So, Jermaine was replaced by younger brother Randy. Jermaine went on to enjoy solo success, working with artists like Whitney Houston. Later, he rejoined the Jacksons and toured with them.

Randy

The ninth child of the large Jackson family, Randy is the second youngest in the family behind pop star Janet (more on her below). Randy was just two-years-old when the Jackson 5 formed and was thus too young to participate at first. Later, he replaced Jermaine in the Jacksons when that brother went on a solo career.

One of Randy’s career highlights was co-writing the Jacksons’ 1979 hit song “Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)” with Michael. In 1980, Randy was in a bad car accident and it was feared he might never walk again. But over time, he recovered.

La Toya

The fifth child in the family, La Toya also enjoyed a solo career. She was one of the stars of the family’s television variety show on CBS, The Jacksons, which lasted one season beginning in 1976. In 1980, she released a self-titled album, which included songs like “Night Time Lover.” She also enjoyed success thanks to her hit “Heart Don’t Lie,” which includes backing vocals from Michael and hit No. 56 on the Billboard Hot 100. She is also a two-time best-selling author and in the 2000s. After being out of the public eye, La Toya began releasing new work, including the 2004 song, “Just Wanna Dance.”

Janet

With the success of the Jackson 5, the Jacksons and Michael, there was natural interest from the public and record executives: who else in the family had major talent? Well, it turns out, aside from Michael, the biggest star in the family was its youngest: Janet.

She also starred on the family’s variety show along with La Toya and since then, Janet released hit albums like the 1986 offering, Control, and the 1989 LP, Rhythm Nation 1814. Janet, who herself has sold more than 100 million albums, became a pop star, a sex symbol, an acclaimed actor and more.

Recently, not one but two separate documentaries were released about her life, including one produced by her, Janet Jackson. She has won five Grammy Awards, worked with many big names and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Michael Jackson: Adulthood

The most famous entertainer probably ever, Michael Jackson’s life as an adult kicked off in 1979 with his solo album, Off the Wall. Jackson became an even bigger star thanks to his 1982 album, Thriller, which is the best-selling album of all time and included hits like “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” and “Beat It.”

Michael, of course, also had down periods in his life, which included a marriage to Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter, to whom Michael proposed over the phone. Michael also drew raised eyebrows for his changing appearance and increasingly odd behavior, including holding one of his children out a window.

Of course, Jackson and his legacy remain mired in rumors and accusations over alleged improper behavior with minors. These accusations have caused some to want to vilify Michael. Though other young boys, including child star actors Corey Feldman and Macaulay Culkin, have said Michael never did anything improper with them. There have since been documentaries on either side and seemingly endless court proceedings. Still, no evidence, despite many claims, has been presented to prove Michael harmed anyone.

Today, many still consider him the “King of Pop.” And though Michael died in 2009 at 50 years old, his legacy, with all of its beauty and all of its warts, remains today, carried on, in part at least, by his iconic and successful family.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage