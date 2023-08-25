5 Deep Cuts from Lynyrd Skynyrd

When Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” rocked the 1970s, the fame of the rock band responsible for creating this southern rock song skyrocketed. Initially called My Backyard in 1964, the band spent five years using that name until they coined Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1973. Since then, the band began to release hit southern rock songs, country rock, hard rock, and blues rock.

Videos by American Songwriter

The celebrated band gave popular hits such as “Simple Man” (1973), “Call Me The Breeze” (1974), “Tuesday’s Gone” (1973), “Free Bird” (1973), and “That Smell” (1977). “That Smell” was released three days before the fateful plane crash that killed three band members and injured the rest. It became an even more popular track after the crash because of the lyrics that warned about the smell of death. People believed it was a premonition.

However, beyond the well-known anthems that have graced radio waves for decades, the band’s discography boasts a treasure trove of deep cuts that showcase their musical prowess and versatility.

Let’s dive into five lesser-known gems from Lynyrd Skynyrd’s catalog that deserve a closer listen.

1. “The Needle and the Spoon” —1974 (Second Helping)

Written by Allen Collins, Van Zant

Like the name suggests, the album Second Helping is the second studio album by Lynyrd Skynyrd. It was released on April 15, 1974, and it housed one of the biggest hit singles the band ever produced, “Sweet Home Alabama”. While hits like that took the spotlight on the album, a haunting and introspective track like “The Needle and the Spoon” offers a glimpse into the band’s storytelling depth. With lyrics that tackle the consequences of substance abuse, this song delves into darker territory, highlighting the band’s ability to address serious subjects through their music.

2. “Cheatin’ Woman” —1975 (Nuthin’ Fancy)

Written by Al Kooper, Gary Rossington, Ronnie Van Zant

Released on March 24, 1975, “Cheatin’ Woman” is the second track on the first side of the Nuthin’ Fancy album. It’s a raw and bluesy track that captures the band’s ability to produce gritty rock. Meanwhile, the song’s energetic guitar work and passionate vocals pass the message of the lyrics across.

The song talks about the “madness” a cheating woman will put any man through. The lyrics continue to wonder why a woman would love a man if she was still going to see every man with pants on. It concludes with the man going to get a pistol to shoot the woman and her lovers, in exchange for ridiculing all his efforts at loving her.

3. “I Never Dreamed” — 1977 (Street Survivors)

Written by Steve Gaines, Ronnie Van Zant

This five-and-a-half-minute track was released on October 17, 1997, as part of the album Street Survivors. A poignant rock ballad, the song captures the raw emotions of the members. With heartfelt lyrics and soulful vocals, the track explores the theme of love and longing.

“I Never Dreamed” delves into finding the right woman and losing her. It opens with Van Zant singing about how his father told him not to cry and to move on quickly. Unfortunately, he can’t take the advice because he found the right woman for him but she’s gone and he’s begging her to come back.

4. “The Ballad of Curtis Loew” —1974 (Second Helping)

Written by Allen Collins, Ronnie Van Zant

The Second Helping album featured a few deep-cut tracks, including “The Ballad of Curtis Loew”. The 1974 release tells a short story about a boy and an old black man—Curtis Loew.

In the story, the young boy wakes up early one morning to search for soda bottles that he can turn in for cash at the town’s local store. When he gets the money, he gives it to Curtis Loew, who uses it to buy wine and play blues on his old Dobro guitar for the young boy. The routine continues despite beatings from the boy’s mother. The locals see Curtis as useless, but the boy thinks Curtis is the greatest blues player he’s ever seen. When Curtis dies, no one goes to his funeral.

5. “All I Can Do is Write About it” — 1976 (Gimme Back My Bullets)

Written by Allen Collins, Ronnie Van Zant

This is the fifth track on the B-side of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s fourth studio album, Gimme Back My Bullets. It’s an acoustic tune about Van Zant and the changes around him. In the song, he expresses his preference for the natural world and the laid-back honesty of the South.

The song summarizes life contemplation, the love of nature, and the passing of time. Its stripped-down arrangement and introspective themes offer a glimpse into the band’s artistic depth beyond their rock anthems. Fans of rock and roll see the song as a way of reminiscing about the old way of life.

The highlight of the acoustic track is Ronnie Van Zant’s voice and his ability to tell stories while transporting the listener to the source and inspiration of the track.

While Lynyrd Skynyrd’s chart-topping hits rightfully hold a special place in music history, their lesser-known tracks deserve recognition for their artistic depth and unique contributions to the band’s legacy. From tackling serious issues to showcasing their storytelling prowess, these hidden gems enrich the band’s catalog and provide a well-rounded perspective on their musical journey. As their deep-cut songs increased after the fatal crash that almost ended the band, their fame and impact as a band never waned through the years.

Photo by Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images