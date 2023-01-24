5 Deep Cuts From Neil Diamond That You Should Be Listening To

Neil Diamond’s deep-cut catalog is full of shining moments. From ballads to anthems, Diamond has more where “Sweet Caroline” and “Cracklin’ Rosie” came from. We’ve looked through the hidden corners of Diamond’s work and uncovered a number of lesser-known tracks to revisit.

Whether it’s songs he co-penned, rarely played live, or were made famous by other artists, find five Diamond deep-cuts below.

1. “Walk on Water”

Despite being released as a single on his Moods album, “Walk on Water” has fallen into relative obscurity. The gospel-tinged song bookended a stratospheric few years for Diamond following the release of “Sweet Caroline,” “Holly Holy” and “Cracklin’ Rosie.” Perhaps the weight of those hits kept “Walk on Water” from reaching the same heights.

2. “Glory Road“

“Glory Road” is a simple acoustic offering from Diamond. Featured on Brother’s Love Travelling Salvation Show, the lyrics tell the story of a vagabond trying to make his way by “bummin'” and hitching rides.

3. “And the Grass Won’t Pay No Mind“

Though Elvis Presley delivered a popular version of “And the Grass Won’t Pay No Mind,” Diamond penned the song and produced the original recording. Like in Presley’s version, Diamond employs a lush string section to flesh out the jaunting beat as he sings Listen easy, you can hear God calling / Walking barefoot by the stream.

4. “Yes I Will“

“Yes I Will” is a slow burn. For the first half of the song, it’s just Diamond and a lulling piano track. Around the bridge, the rest of his band kicks in and takes things up a notch. It’s delightfully dramatic and deeply prosaic.

5. “Dry Your Eyes“

Diamond wrote “Dry Your Eyes” with Robbie Robertson. He played the track at the famous Last Waltz concert alongside the Band. Though other performances from the night have become standouts over time, “Dry Your Eyes” is worth a revisit.

