Morgan Wallen Earns a Spot on Kane Brown’s All-Time Mount Rushmore of Country Music—Ella Langley Gets Her Flowers

Kane Brown is sharing his picks for the biggest country music stars of all time. In an interview with Hard Rock Bet, the singer revealed his Mount Rushmore of country music.

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“Definitely got to put George Strait up there. Oh man. It’s so hard because country music’s doing so well right now,” Brown said. “I feel like you got to put Morgan [Wallen] up there, man. Morgan’s got to go. I’m going to put Shania Twain. This is so hard.”

As he continued to mull over his choices, Brown remarked, “I would put Ella [Langley] up there right now because she’s killing it, but it’s too early.”

While it may be too soon to put Langley on Mount Rushmore, Brown did name the “Choosin’ Texas” singer as one of the most influential country singers of the current era.

“Definitely Morgan and Ella,” Brown said of who he counts as the genre’s biggest stars today. “Everybody’s going after them right now. I’m gonna put myself in there, too.”

Ella Langley’s Record-Breaking ACMs Sweep

Langley’s addition on Brown’s list is no surprise. At the 2026 ACM Awards, the singer won seven trophies, coming out victorious in every category she was nominated in.

Langley’s sweep set a new record for the show. Before her huge night, the most awards won by a single artist in a year was six. It’s a feat that’s been achieved three times before. Garth Brooks did it in 1991, Faith Hill did so in 1999, and Chris Stapleton accomplished it in 2016.

That wasn’t the only record Langley set at the ACMs. She also became the artist with the most wins in a two-year stretch. Between the 2025 and 2026 ceremonies, Langley took home 12 awards. Previously, Hill held that record when she took home 10 trophies in 1998 and 1999.

During her tearful acceptance speech for Female Artist of the Year, Langley praised the other nominees. She beat out Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Lambert to come out victorious.

“I would not be standing up here without the encouragement of so many women,” she said. “… Thank you to the women. I would not be standing up here without them.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images