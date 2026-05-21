5 Divisive Songs From the 1970s and 80s That Stay on Repeat in My House

What makes a piece of music “good,” just like any other art form, is largely subjective. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so they say, and that same rule applies to the ears of the listener. All that’s to say: one person’s all-time favorite song is another person’s “terrible, do not play, absolutely will skip” cut. I’m self-aware enough to know that some of my favorite rock and pop songs from the 1970s and 80s are divisive.

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But I’m just aloof enough not to care. Come along as I revisit five divisive songs from the 1970s and 80s that stay on repeat in my house. We can bond over our common, publicly hated interests, or you can judge me for my choices. I likely won’t know which one you pick either way, so let’s get this show on the road.

“Tusk” by Fleetwood Mac

The title track to Fleetwood Mac’s follow-up to Rumours is divisive in every sense of the word. The record company didn’t like it. Compared to their previous album, the public didn’t like it. Not even every member of the band liked it. Nevertheless, this random listener (read: me) has a soft spot for this admittedly absurd Fleetwood Mac song.

“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass

Most people who hate on Looking Glass’ big hit, “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)”, are generally not fans of the soft rock genre. Thankfully for me, I very much am, which is why I’ve always been a fan of this somewhat divisive rock song from the 1970s. The harmonies, the storyline, the strong-willed stoicism of the bartender. I love it.

“I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” by Hall & Oates

Once again, most people who dislike this track just don’t like Hall & Oates. The quintessentially 1980s duo has a “love them or hate them” kind of following, and I am strongly in the former camp, thanks largely to songs like “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)”. From the bassline to the rhythm changes to the ad-libs I know by heart, this is a banger.

“Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Swede

Sure, the original “Hooked On A Feeling” is fine. But I am one of the (seemingly) rare individuals who love the Blue Swede version specifically because of the ridiculous “ooga chaka” intro. Sure, it’s divisive. But as far as 1970s pop-rock songs go, it’s an undeniable earworm. I bet you’re singing it to yourself right now, aren’t you?

“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

Yes, Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” has reached an almost unbelievable level of ubiquity. No, that doesn’t mean I have any less fun singing along to it, complete with vocal affectations meant to mimic Steve Perry’s delivery. (“zhjYUST a small town girl,” etcetera). It’s a classic song, plain and simple. I have no problem writing off anyone who goes out of their way to say they hate this song as a grump. Just sing along—it’s practically a national anthem at this point.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns