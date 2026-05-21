“Peanuts” Music Rights Battle Erupts in Lawsuit Against Federal Government

The name Vince Guaraldi might not be familiar to some, but he is a household name thanks to the world of Charlie Brown and the Peanuts comic strip. Although not the creator behind the franchise, Guaraldi was the talent behind melodies like “Linus and Lucy” and the iconic “Christmas Time Is Here.” Sadly, the musician passed away in February 1976 at 47. But now, Lee Mendelson Film Productions filed a massive lawsuit against the United States government for using Guaraldi’s songs without permission.

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When it comes to lawsuits, it doesn’t get any bigger than the government. That mattered little to Lee Mendelson Film Productions when they filed suits in both New York and Washington, D.C. According to the lawsuit, the Interior Department used an arrangement of “O Tannenbaum” for a digital Christmas card posted on social media.

Attorney March Jacobson said Lee Mendelson Film Productions will no longer allow companies to use Guaraldi’s music without permission. He noted they “will no longer tolerate companies using their property without a license, especially in this era of instant digital sharing. The rights of creators and the protection of iconic cultural assets must be vigorously enforced.”

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The Ongoing Battle Over “Peanuts” and Charlie Brown

Although Lee Mendelson Film Productions is ready to take the government to court, Peanuts Worldwide LLC was not a party in the lawsuit. The company controls the rights to Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and other characters within the franchise.

While the production company had its hands full with the Department of the Interior, they also hurled a lawsuit at Heritage Auctions for using the “Linus and Lucy” theme in Instagram and Facebook posts.

A representative for Heritage Auction said, “At this time, Heritage has not been served with or reviewed the complaint. If and when we receive it, we will review the allegations and respond as appropriate.”

In total, Lee Mendelson Film Productions filed lawsuits against three companies for what they considered to be the “illegal” use of songs created and produced by Guaraldi. With the music from A Charlie Brown Christmas remaining some of the most recognizable holiday tunes ever recorded, the production company appears determined to protect the late composer’s legacy.

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF)