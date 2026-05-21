NFL Fans Celebrate Nashville Super Bowl News While Debating Halftime Show Picks: “No Bro Country”

It’s official, for the first time in history, the Super Bowl is coming to Nashville, the heart of country music. While fans will have to wait until 2030 to see the NFL take over Music Row, many are already discussing the halftime show. With it being Nashville, most believe producers would pick a country music halftime show theme. Again, the NFL hasn’t given away any details about the 2030 Super Bowl Halftime Show. But that didn’t stop fans from already throwing out names like Chris Stapleton.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before the NFL heads to Nashville, the Super Bowl will travel to Inglewood, California, in 2027, Atlanta, Georgia, in 2028, and Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2029. But that mattered little to Nashville fans as they shared their excitement online, “Nashville getting Super Bowl 2030 is genuinely exciting because no city in America has that kind of energy and culture built in before the game even starts. Music City hosting the biggest night in football is a natural fit, and 2030 can not come fast enough.”

Now official: The city of Nashville has been awarded Super Bowl LXIV, as the Music City will host in February of 2030. The NFL’s owners have just approved it. pic.twitter.com/sv4Ygl3HG0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 19, 2026

While most were thrilled, when it came to picking a halftime performer, the debate quickly got heated with one person writing, “Taylor Swift halftime show. Mark it down.” Another person suggested a duo halftime show featuring “Chris Stapleton or Morgan Wallen.” But no matter what – one fan insisted, “I’m probably in the minority here but please no bro country.”

[RELATED: Country Stars Who Could Sing the National Anthem at Nashville’s 2030 Super Bowl]

Fans Reveal Their Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer Favorites

Not wanting “bro country” at the big game was bad news for singers like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Sam Hunt, and Florida Georgia Line. As for other comments, they read:

“Garth Keith and Kenny.” “The Returner of Three Six Mafia with Katy Perry, BTS and Jelly Roll.” “Please give us Luke Combs for the halftime show. Or some big country name that’d be beautiful.” “And with it Shaboozy will be the halftime show.” “Morgan Wallen & Ella Langley as Halftime performers.”

As the debate will definitely heat up as the game approaches, most fans were simply excited to finally get the big game in Nashville.

“This is awesome. The draft CRUSHED there. Super Bowl will be even better.” “Nashville landing the Super Bowl in 2030 sounds dope. Music City finally gets its shot. I wonder who headlines the halftime show. Country legends or what? Who you got winning that game?” “Nashville getting a Super Bowl just makes too much sense. Football, live music, Broadway packed all week… the atmosphere is going to be unreal for Super Bowl LXIV.” “Nashville hosting the Super Bowl is giving city glow-up, big lights, and a whole weekend of chaos loading.”

With Nashville set to host the biggest game in football, the city already appears ready to turn Super Bowl week into a massive celebration of tradition, sports, and country music.



(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)