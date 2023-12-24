5 Hit Songs You Didn’t Know Boys Like Girls’ Martin Johnson Wrote For Other Artists

You may know him best as the charismatic frontman of the rock band Boys Like Girls, but Martin Johnson is a true musical multi-talent. Thanks to hits like “The Great Escape” and “Love Drunk,” the Massachusetts native won over listeners with his emotionally charged vocal performances and lyricism.

Beyond his work as a member of Boys Like Girls, Johnson has also found success with his electro-pop project, The Night Game. But many music lovers may not know that he’s spent much of the past decade crafting hit tracks for some very notable acts. From hip-hop to country, here are five stellar songs written by Martin Johnson for other artists for other artists.

1. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert

One of the best-selling collaborations of 2021 and 2022, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” became a record-breaking hit for Elle King and Miranda Lambert. Co-written and produced by Johnson, the lively and defiant track became the first female duet to top Billboard‘s Hot Country Airplay chart in nearly three decades.

2. “The Other Side,” Jason Derulo

Chart-topping hip-hop artist Jason Derulo, songwriter Joshua Coleman, and Johnson delivered a radio-friendly dance-pop hit with “The Other Side.” The steamy, irresistibly infectious lead single to Derulo’s 2013 album Tattoos was a global smash, becoming a Top 5 hit in the U.S. and No. 1 in the U.K.

3. “17,” Avril Lavigne

In 2013, established hitmaker Avril Lavigne leaned into a more layered and experimental pop sound with her self-titled fifth album. A nostalgia-driven ode to the freedom of youth, “17” is one of four tracks co-written by Martin Johnson for the Canadian singer/songwriter’s expansive project.

4. “Acapella,” Karmin

After breaking into the mainstream with their No. 1 hit “Brokenhearted” in 2012, pop duo Karmin recruited Johnson to co-write this playful 2013 single. Their punchy and confident anthem “Acapella,” also produced by Johnson, served as the lead single from the pair’s debut album, Pulses.

5. “Waiting for Superman,” Daughtry

Johnson and hit songwriter Sam Hollander partnered with Chris Daughtry to pen this hypnotic pop track for his band’s fourth studio album. “Waiting for Superman,” which offers a different perspective on the life of a hero, became a Top 40 hit in 2013, earning platinum certification by the RIAA.

Photo by Michael Hili, Courtesy of Interscope Records