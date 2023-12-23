5 Must-Hear Kelsea Ballerini Collaborations That Defy Genre Lines

Since delivering her 2015 breakout debut album, The First Time, Kelsea Ballerini has evolved from a burgeoning country singer to a genre-defying artist all her own. Through the years, the gifted singer/songwriter has pivoted away from trying to fit the mold of the genre’s mainstream.

With her 2023 EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Ballerini delivered a captivating mix of raw storytelling and polished pop production. The Grammy Award-nominated release spotlights the expansive growth in artistry Ballerini has developed within just a few years. As she’s become more comfortable crafting a sound all her own, listeners have been presented with more pop-leaning elements than ever.

It’s only fitting that this sonic expansion has also led to a wealth of captivating projects with artists who create music that often lies outside the standard definitions of mainstream country music. Let’s take a look at five of our favorite Kelsea Ballerini collaborations that defy genre lines.

1. “Center Point Road”

Fellow Tennessee native Thomas Rhett recruited Ballerini for the nostalgic title track of his fourth album, which arrived in 2019. The pair deliver a heartfelt blend of harmonies on “Center Point Road,” which Rhett co-wrote with Jesse Frasure, Amy Wadge, and Cleve Wilson. Although their duet was never released as a single, it’s one of the record’s most stirring tracks.

2. “Better Version”

Pop singer/songwriter Fletcher teamed up with Ballerini for this sharp, emotionally charged call out of an unworthy ex. Their defiant collaboration, “Better Version,” was included on the deluxe version of Fletcher’s buzzed-about debut LP, Girl of My Dreams.

3. “I Quit Drinking”

In 2021, Ballerini blurred genre lines once again with the release of this blazing collaboration with alt-pop group LANY. An anthem for anyone starting fresh after a painful breakup, “I Quit Drinking” was co-written by Ballerini, LANY’s Paul Jason Klein and Jimmy Robbins, along with Nicolle Galyon.

4. “The Other Girl”

This early crossover hit with pop singer/songwriter Halsey offered a preview of what was to come in Ballerini’s later career. “The Other Girl” arrived while most were locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. Even with that unforeseeable obstacle, the single still made a major impact. The inquisitive and hypnotic tune became a Top 20 hit on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs and Adult Top 40 charts shortly after its release.

5. “Half of My Hometown”

Aside from their obvious passions for country music, Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney also share a love for their hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. That special connection reiterated the powerful emotion within the lyrics of their 2021 track “Half of My Hometown.” Penned by Ballerini, Galyon, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, and Shane McAnally, their moving ode became a No. 1 hit on country radio and was named Musical Event of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards.

Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage