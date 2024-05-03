David Gilmour Admits “an Unwillingness” to Perform ’70s-Era Pink Floyd Songs for New Solo Tour

In a new interview with Uncut magazine, David Gilmour reveals that, in support of his forthcoming solo album, Luck and Strange, he’s planning to return to the road for the first time since 2016.

In a section of the interview reposted by the Neptune Pink Floyd fan site, Gilmour expressed “an unwillingness” to play Pink Floyd’s 1970s-era material on the trek, leading Uncut to suggest that perhaps he doesn’t want to perform songs written by his ex-bandmate Roger Waters, with whom he continues to feud.

He went on to say that songs from other periods of Pink Floyd’s career “might be better represented,” including “at least one from the [1960s].”

“The one we’ve done in the past is ‘Astronomy Domine,’” shared Gilmour, referring to a song from the group’s 1967 debut album, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, that was written by original frontman Syd Barrett. “That’s always entertaining and fun and gets people off to a happy start.”

He added, “There’s songs from the [post-Waters] Momentary Lapse of Reason and The Division Bell albums. I mean, I think ‘High Hopes’ is as good as anything we ever did at any time.” “High Hopes” is a song that Gilmour co-wrote with his wife, Polly Samson, who continues to be his main lyricist.

How Gilmour Will Choose Songs to Play on the Tour

When it comes to choosing songs to play at his concerts, Gilmour told Uncut that he has a system where he puts one, two, or three asterisks next to any tunes in contention for inclusion. Three asterisks mean a song will definitely be in the set, and he says all of the tunes on Luck and Strange are in that category.

The 78-year-old guitarist also revealed that he’s planning to change the lineup of his touring band for the upcoming trek.

Gilmour Says His Touring Band’s Lineup Will Change

“I thought we’d get people who are genuinely creative and give them a little more space. That’s the plan,” he explained. “So we’re going to have some of the younger guys alongside [longtime bassist] Guy [Pratt] and the Webb Sisters, who sang with Leonard Cohen on his last tours.”

How He Feels About Touring

Meanwhile, Gilmour admitted to Uncut that for the most part, he isn’t too thrilled about touring anymore.

“What do I enjoy about it? The actual moment on stage, usually,” he said. “The rest of it… don’t really know why we’re doing it.”

Plans to Record More New Music After Finishing the Tour

Gilmour also revealed to Uncut that he’s planning to schedule more recording sessions after the upcoming tour wraps up.

“I mean, we’ve got plenty more pieces of half-formed music that we can get started on,” he reported. “The intention is to get something else out as soon as possible.”

About the Luck and Strange Album

As previously reported, Luck and Strange will be released on September 6.

The album features eight new original songs, plus a reworking of British dream-pop duo The Montgolfier Brothers’ 1999 tune “Between Two Points.” The title track features keyboard parts by late Pink Floyd co-founder Richard Wright that were originally recorded in 2007 during a jam session inside a barn at Gilmour’s home.

The album’s lead single, “The Piper’s Call,” is out now, and you also can check out a video for the track at Gilmour’s official YouTube channel. The song features harmony vocals by Gilmour’s daughter, Romany.

Luck and Strange is available for pre-order now. According to Gilmour’s website, fans who pre-order the album on any format will get early access to tickets to his future U.K. tour dates.