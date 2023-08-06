5 Iconic Irish Rockers

Everyone knows about British rock bands. From the British Invasion of the 1960s to today with bands like IDLES, those in London and beyond assuredly know the genre. But what about other rock artists from the surrounding region? Indeed, what about those iconic rock artists from the country of Ireland?

Below, we will dive into a handful of legendary rock groups from Ireland, a country some 300 miles from England, from those who paved paths in the past to those still doing it today.

1. Sinéad O’Connor

Iconic Dublin-born artist Sinéad O’Connor recently passed away and her death brought grief to many. O’Connor, who rose to fame thanks to the Prince-penned song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” garnered disdain and notoriety after shredding a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in the ’90s. And it’s only recently that mainstream culture has begun to honor her as she always should have been.

2. The Cranberries

Formed in 1989 in Limerick, Ireland, the Cranberries went on to earn fame in the ’90s thanks to songs like “Linger” and “Zombie.” Fronted by Dolores O’Riordan, who died in 2017, the rock band, like O’Connor, was known for being outspoken. Their hit “Zombie” was an anti-war song that only ages better by the day.

3. U2

Formed in the mid-1970s in Dublin, U2 is known for its epic, anthemic rock songs like “Where the Streets Have No Name” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday.” Fronted by the poetic and award-winning humanitarian Bono and backed by iconic guitar player the Edge, U2 is likely the most famous Irish rock band and one of the country’s biggest exports along with Guinness and poet James Joyce.

4. Thin Lizzy

Formed in Dublin in 1969, Thin Lizzy blends Irish folk music with hard rock. Known for songs like “The Boys Are Back in Town” and their rendition of the Irish traditional song “Whiskey in the Jar,” Thin Lizzy began when founding members songwriter Phil Lynott and drummer Brian Downey met in school in the 1960s. Soon, they would be making rock music history around the globe.

5. Van Morrison

Born in Bloomfield, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Van Morrison earned himself a reputation as one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century. With poetic lyrics and a voice that carried like the wind, Morrison earned himself a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame thanks to songs like “Moondance,” “Gloria” and “Brown Eyed Girl.” Morrison, who started in the group Them, later went solo and has since become a household name.

