Tribute Concert Planned for Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O’Connor Featuring The Mountain Goats, Cat Power, and More

This March, Carnegie Hall and City Winery in New York City will put on a tribute concert to the late Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O’Connor. MacGowan, former frontman of The Pogues, died on November 30, 2023. O’Connor passed away on July 26, 2023. Both artists were incredibly influential as Irish singer-songwriters, often making political and social statements with their music and performances.

The concert, called Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall, will host various artists to pay homage to the two with covers of their songs. Taking place on March 20 at Carnegie Hall, many of the acts will be friends and contemporaries of Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O’Connor. There are limited VIP packages are available on City Winery’s website. General admission tickets go on sale on January 22.

Among the performers are Dropkick Murphys, Cat Power, The Mountain Goats, Amanda Palmer, Glen Hansard, Eugene Hütz, Gordon Gano, Bettye Lavette, Julia Cumming, Kat Edmonson, and the Resistance Revival Chorus. More acts are slated to be announced as the event draws closer.

Remembering Sinéad O’Connor and Shane MacGowan with a Tribute Concert at Carnegie Hall

Sinéad O’Connor was most famously known for her 1990 hit “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Additionally, for ripping up a photo of the Pope on SNL in 1992. The act was in protest of child sexual abuse by clergymen in Ireland, a scandal that was not yet fully investigated or spoken about at the time. O’Connor often made bold statements with her music and her life. She used her platform to draw attention to abuse, racism, and women’s rights.

With The Pogues, Shane MacGowan drew upon his Irish heritage and wrote many songs about Irish nationality, the immigrant experience, and the Irish diaspora in England and the U.S. The band married traditional Irish music with punk, creating a unique sound paired with MacGowan’s inspired lyrics.

Sinéad O’Connor died in July 2023 at age 56 of natural causes, according to a report from The New York Times. Her funeral was held in Dublin, and mourners came from all over to pay tribute. Among them were the band Garbage, Billy Corgan, Michael Stipe, Bob Geldof, and Bono.

Shane MacGowan passed away from pneumonia at age 65 in November 2023. People lined the streets in Dublin as his funeral procession went by, singing his songs and celebrating his life. His funeral was held in Tipperary. Attendees included Johnny Depp, Nick Cave, and the remaining members of The Pogues, among many others.

