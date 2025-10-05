On the Anniversary of Kris Kristofferson’s Passing, His “Dear Friend” Delivered a Tribute Performance That Might Be the “Prettiest Thing I Have Ever Heard”

Sept. 28, 2025, marked one year since we lost the luminary singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson. At 88 years old, the native Texan packed in enough living for several lifetimes. It’s a small comfort, but at least we have his extensive musical catalog to reflect on. To mark the one-year anniversary of his death, Lukas Nelson—son of Kristofferson’s longtime friend, Willie Nelson—gave us a flawless performance of “Lovin’ Her Was Easier (than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again.)”

In 1971, Kris Kristofferson penned the iconic track and recorded it for his sophomore studio album, The Silver Tongued Devil and I. While his rendition was not promoted to country radio, it managed to reach No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks. Other artists—such as Roger Miller, Waylon Jennings, and Mark Chesnutt—have since put their own spin on it. Recently, Lukas Nelson added his voice to the mix during a recent stop along The American Romance Tour in Austin, Texas.

“Night one of the #AmericanRomance tour paying tribute my dear friend, Kris, on the anniversary of his passing,” wrote the “You Were It” singer, 36.

“What a beautiful tribute and a perfect performance,” one Instagram user wrote. “Kris would be deeply touched.”

Another fan weighed in with a glowing review, noting “this is the prettiest thing I have ever heard you sing: the guitar is perfect, beautiful tempo and soft in all the right places….your voice strong or soft at just the right spaces and the words: perfect. Really, quite a special performance. CONGRATULATIONS. Kris would, I think, be proud.”

Lukas Nelson Remembered Kris Kristofferson After His Passing

Growing up as the son of Willie Nelson means growing up surrounded by legends. Willie and Kris Kristofferson’s long-standing friendship meant that Lukas Nelson formed a close bond with the “Me and Bobby McGee” songwriter. After Kristofferson’s death, Nelson took to social media to remember his “greatest inspiration” (other than his father, of course.)

Kristofferson “embodied humility and kindness,” Lukas wrote, “and carried his grace into his words and music with unique eloquence. He was a great among greats. One of the coolest men in music. Strong and fierce, with a gentleman’s soul. A Rhodes scholar who left the Oxford life to be a seeker.. He was an aviator, and an inventor of phrases.”

Heartbreakingly, Lukas concluded, “Kris could land anywhere, and did. I grew up with him and his family. I love them, I love him, and I always will.”

(Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic)